India vs New Zealand live, 2nd ODI: Rain intensifies in Hamilton, big covers

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: After stopping play once more, the rain intensified at Seddon Park, Hamilton. India’s was 89 to 1 in 12.5 when the drizzle started. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill rebuilt the innings after Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket in the 6th after rain reduced the 2nd ODI to 29-over-by-side-a-contest. Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to play India in the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the live score updates for the 2nd ODI game between India and New Zealand straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton:

Featured Video of the Day

2022 FIFA World Cup: Gareth Bale’s Wales suffer 2-0 loss to Iran