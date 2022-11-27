India vs New Zealand live, 2nd ODI: Rain intensifies in Hamilton, big covers

India vs New Zealand live, 2nd ODI: rain stops play again©Twitter
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: After stopping play once more, the rain intensified at Seddon Park, Hamilton. India’s was 89 to 1 in 12.5 when the drizzle started. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill rebuilt the innings after Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket in the 6th after rain reduced the 2nd ODI to 29-over-by-side-a-contest. Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to play India in the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the live score updates for the 2nd ODI game between India and New Zealand straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton:
-
November27202212:09 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Deadline
The last resumption of the match is at 1:05 p.m. There is no rain relief at this time.
-
November27202212:01 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the covers are back
As the rain gets thicker, the large blankets are laid on the ground. There will be a delay in the game. Stay tuned for more news.
-
November27202211:56 (IST)
-
November27202211:53 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Rain interrupts play
As the Indian team was gaining momentum, the rain again interrupted the game and the blankets were brought back. The Indian team’s score was 89/1 in 12.5 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Shubman Gill (45*) unbeaten at the crease.
-
November27202211:51 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Six for Suryakumar
Suryakumar hits another six over Lockie Ferguson and Team India builds momentum in the 29-over game. He hits it brilliantly over the deep center wicket.
NZ 85/1 in 12.2 overs.
-
November27202211:47 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: Six for Suryakumar
What a shot!! Suryakumar releases his Mr 360 side with a magnificent six on Bracewell. He plays a hit perfectly and gets six runs.
NZ 76/1 in 11.4 overs
-
November27202211:43 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Six for Suryakumar
Suryakumar hits it over the deep center wicket on Mitchell Santner’s delivery and the ball goes into the stands.
IND 67/1 in 10.2 overs
-
November27202211:39 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Four for Gill
Gill manages to get a limit on Bracewell’s delivery. He hits it on the stump and gets four points at extra deep cover.
IND 60/1 in 10 overs
-
November27202211:37 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: Four for Suryakumar
After a defensive start, Suryakumar Yadav finally hits a brilliant boundary on Lockie Ferguson. He cleverly covers the slower four-point bouncer.
IND 51/1 in 9 rounds.
-
November27202211:31 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: Six for Gill
Gill hits a huge six on Matt Henry’s delivery. He places it on the back square leg and kicks the ball straight into the crowd.
IND 41/1 in 7.3 overs
-
November27202211:30 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: 9 more races
Lockie Ferguson concedes 9 more points as Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill evolve steadily after Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal.
IND 34/1 in 7 rounds
-
November27202211:28 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Four
India get a four bye after Lockie Ferguson throws a short pitch delivery to Suryakumar Yadav, who goes over wicketkeeper Tom Latham’s gloves and crosses the rope.
-
November27202211:19 a.m. (IST)
IND vs. NZ: OUT
OUT!!! India face a heavy blow after Dhawan fell prey to Matt Henry’s spell and leaves for 3. Looking for a big shot, Dhawan was grabbed by Lockie Ferguson.
IND 23/1 in 5.1 overs
-
November27202211:16 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: the game resumes
The covers are finally removed and Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill head for the fold. India will resume at 22/0 in 4.5 overs.
-
November27202211:10 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: the match will resume soon
As the rain becomes light again, the match will resume in 3-4 minutes. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill will continue batting for India.
-
November27202211:05 a.m. (IST)
IND vs NZ: It’s raining again
After the game was reduced to 29 overs, it started to rain again and the game will be further delayed. Stay connected for more news.
-
November27202211:02 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Match reduced to 29 overs per team
Finally the good news is here. Play will resume at 11:10 a.m. and there will be 29 overs per side.
-
November27202210:48 (IST)
-
November27202210:35 a.m. (IST)
-
November27202210:20 a.m. (IST)
-
November27202210:15 a.m. (IST)
-
November27202210:14 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the covers are back
A light drizzle has started and the blankets are back on the ground. The field inspection will surely be delayed now.
-
November27202209:56 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the covers are removed
As the rain has stopped, the covers are removed from the field and the expected time for the ground to prepare is 35 to 40 minutes.
-
November27202209:46 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the rain has stopped
Good news from Hamilton! The rain has stopped and the umbrellas are removed.
-
November27202209:41 (IST)
-
November27202209:30 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Regular showers continue
Regular showers continue to fall in Seddon Park. The ground crew really have their work cut out if we want to have a game. Outfield would have taken a beating with this constant rain.
-
November27202209:16 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the rain intensifies
The rain is getting heavier and heavier in Hamilton. The covers are still in place and the gardeners are working to protect the grounds.
-
November27202209:10 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the overs are starting to be lost
More bad news from Hamilton. The overs are lost now as there is no sign of clearing rain.
-
November27202209:07 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Relentless rains are on
The rain is simply unstoppable in Hamilton. The field staff are constantly working to limit the damage to the square.
-
November27202209:01 (IST)
IND vs NZ: fans leave the stadium
Some of the home fans have started to leave the stadium and that is never a good sign with considerable time remaining in the game.
-
November27202208:59 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Latham’s fiery ton
Tom Latham’s spirited shot from 145* helped New Zealand chase the goal of 307 in 47.1 overs, in the 1st ODI match. Kane Williamson also smashed an undefeated 94*.
-
November27202208:58 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Gill-Dhawan remains undefeated in the enclave
Indian fly-half Shubman Gill (19*) and Shikhar Dhawan (2*) are unbeaten in the crease with a combined 22/0 in 4.5 overs.
-
November27202208:36 (IST)
-
November27202208:25 (IST)
IND vs NZ: More rain expected
There is no good news at the moment, there is more in a few hours and the game could be delayed a little more.
-
November27202208:09 (IST)
-
November27202208:05 (IST)
IND vs NZ: The rain clears up
It became clearer in Hamilton as the rain got lighter. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the game.
-
November27202207:56 (IST)
IND vs NZ: it’s still raining
There is no good update to provide at this time, it is still raining in Hamilton and the wait continues for the game to resume
-
November27202207:44 (IST)
IND vs NZ: Drizzle still present
The rain has eased off a bit, but the drizzle persists so the play can’t start. It’s a wait and watch situation from now on. The referees have a word with the field staff in the middle.
-
November27202207:34 (IST)
IND vs NZ: the big covers are underway
The big covers are coming. We have half an hour of overtime plus 20 minutes from the innings break before we start losing overs.
-
November27202207:27 (IST)
IND vs NZ: The weather forecast called for heavy showers
The weather forecast for Sunday called for heavy showers in Hamilton and it looks like the prediction has come true. This is a wait and watch situation for now! Looks like we’re in for a long time
