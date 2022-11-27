Japan, Belgium, Canada, Germany in action

Matchday seven of the 2022 FIFA World Cup brought good news for Argentinian fans as Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in his side’s 2-0 win over Mexico to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. the knockout stage and avoid the embarrassment of an early exit to the Stade de Lusail on Saturday 26 November.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France beat Denmark 2-1 to become the first side to qualify for the Round of 16 in Qatar. Robert Lewandowki managed to smash his World Cup duck with a goal in Poland’s 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia which also puts them top of the Group C table.

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive. It was a monumental moment for the Socceroos as they won the FIFA World Cup final for the first time in 12 years.

World Cup matchday eight action will begin with a Group E clash between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday, November 27. Japan will be brimming with confidence after upsetting four-time champions Germany in their tournament.

The shock value of the result was the same, if not more, than Saudi Arabia’s stunning victory over Argentina. Japan should have it easy against miserable Costa Rica who were punished by Spain in their previous game. A win for Japan will see Samurai Blue take the next step and an early exit for Costa Rica. But as this tournament showed in its first week, expect the unexpected, so hang in there in Costa Rica!

But Morocco’s display against 2018 runners-up Croatia was anything but listless. In a surprise spectacle, the North African team held Croatia to a draw-nil. Although Belgium’s talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has played down his side’s chances of winning the World Cup this year, we can expect the Red Devils to come out in fire and fury and punish the Atlas lions.

Kevin De Bruyne says Belgium have ‘no chance’ of winning the World Cup pic.twitter.com/CAmQQHALum — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2022 The action will continue in Group F after the Belgium-Moroccan encounter, with Croatia and Canada facing off at the Khalifa International Stadium. Canada is in the FIFA World Cup final after 36 years. Most of the players on the Canadian team were too young or even unborn when Canada last played in a FIFA World Cup final. Admittedly, these sets of Canadians are motivated enough not to be easily tamed and make life difficult for 2018 finalists Croatia.

A child born in a refugee camp was not supposed to make it! But here we GO TO THE WORLD CUP. Don’t let anyone tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. CONTINUE TO DREAM, CONTINUE TO ACHIEVE! pic.twitter.com/GT4hjz4ebO —Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) November 13, 2022

In the final part of the day’s action, football fans will be treated to a titanic clash between European powerhouses Spain and Germany. Four-time champions Germany need nothing less than a victory against 2010 World Cup winners Spain. If Germany lost and Japan avoided defeat against Costa Rica, that would be the second time in a row that Die Mannschaft left the World Cup during the group stage.

Will the Samurai Blues continue to punch above their weight? Will Canada’s generational gamers be heartbroken? Is there merit in Kevin De Bruyne’s words? Is the domination of Die Mannschaft really a thing of the past? Lots to ponder on Matchday 8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.