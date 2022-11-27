Jio’s 5G network now covers all headquarters in Gujarat district

Jio is also launching a genuine 5G-powered initiative named the “Education-For-All” Foundation. (Case)

New Delhi:

Gujarat has become the first Indian state to get 5G services in all of its district headquarters as Jio has rolled out its True 5G network in 33 districts.

Jio will launch a series of initiatives powered by True 5G in Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors in Gujarat and expand to across the country, Reliance Industries said. Reliance Jio Infocomm is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Jio is also launching a genuine 5G-powered initiative named the “Education-For-All” Foundation. As part of this initiative, Jio will digitize 100 schools in Gujarat. It will connect schools with Jio True 5G connectivity, a teacher-student collaboration platform and a school management platform.

“We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have a district headquarters 100% connected to our robust True 5G network,” said Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani.

5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to a select few or those in our biggest cities, he said, adding that 5G must be available to every citizen, every household and every business in India.