Joe Biden is called ‘scary’ for looking out of Nantucket restaurant window

January 2015: Biden is pictured kissing the head of Mitch McConnell’s young niece as her uncle is sworn in as Senate Majority Leader

January 2015: The then Vice President is pictured leaning over to speak with the young daughter of Democratic Senator Chris Coons

February 2015: Biden is filmed touching Stephanie Carter as her husband, Ashton, is sworn in as Secretary of Defense.

The photo led to Biden being dubbed “Creepy Joe” and “Creepy Veep” in a Telegraph article published a few days later.

Ms Carter later said of the photo that it had been ‘misleadingly extracted from what was a longer moment between close friends’.

March 2019: Former Nevada State Deputy Lucy Flores goes public, accusing Biden of inappropriately kissing and touching her at an event in 2014

April 2019: DJ Hill claims Biden made her ‘very uncomfortable’ when he touched her in Minneapolis in 2012

April 2019: Caitlyn Caruso claims Biden gave her a hug that lasted ‘just a little too long’ when she was a teenage student at a sexual assault event in 2016

April 2019: Biden addressed the inappropriate touching allegations in a video, saying, “I always try to be in my career, I always tried to make a human connection.

“It’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I kiss people. I take men and women by the shoulders and say you can do it, whether they are women, men, young, old. That’s how I’ve always been and tried to show that I care and listen.

May 2019: Biden tells 10-year-old girl: ‘I bet you’re as brilliant as you are beautiful’

March 2020: Former Senate staffer Tara Reade accuses Biden of sexually assaulting her in a hallway in 1993. He strenuously denies the allegation.

May 2020: Biden kissed his teenage granddaughter on the lips while delivering a speech at a campaign event ahead of the Iowa caucuses

October 2020: Biden told a group of underage dancers, “I’m coming back and I want to see these beautiful young girls, I want to see them dancing too when they’re four years older!”

May 2021: Biden told an elementary-aged girl she ‘looked like she was 19, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed’ during a speech at a Virginia military base

October 2022: Biden appeared to grab a teenage girl by the shoulders and tell her ‘no serious guys under 30’ as he posed for a photo at a community college in California