Kanye West Slams Elon Musk for Not Reinstating Alex Jones on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk has reinstated several controversial accounts, including Kanye West’s.

But West called him out for not reinstating conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account.

West argues that Musk “chooses and chooses who can be on the platform.”

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



After billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated rap mogul Kanye West’s account, Ye, who was banned after posting anti-Semitic comments, decided to call him.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he had a ‘problem’ with Musk for not reinstating InfoWars host Alex Jones, according to a 30 second video clip with watermarks saying “@Ali” and “BANNED.VIDEO”. The video was posted to Twitter on Saturday by Ron Filipkowski, a criminal defense attorney who tracks right-wing extremists.

West continued, “Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord who is going to buy American media and choose who can be on the platform. Jesus is Lord.”

“Okay,” one person said as West spoke. “Amen,” says another in the background.

Musk considers himself a “free speech absolutist” and reinstated a number of controversial right-wing figures, including Rep. Marjorie Talor Greene, former President Donald Trump and “manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate. But Musk hasn’t moved to reinstate right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones, even quoting Matthew 19:14, a Bible verse, in a tweet referring to him.

“My firstborn died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk said in a Tweeter. “I have no mercy for anyone who uses the death of children for profit, politics or fame.”

Jones previously commented on the matter via Rumble, a right-wing video-sharing platform.

“Don’t blame Musk in the end because he didn’t bring me back,” Jones said Nov. 18. “I’m the most controversial figure in the world because I’m the most threatening to the new world. So don’t expect him to bring me back on day one when he has to take control of the world first. platform before you can even think about it.

Insider was unable to obtain the rest of the video or confirm its origin.