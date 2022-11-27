Kentucky charities need help helping others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season.

We have pointed to rising food and gasoline prices. Now, this is also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charities are supposed to help those in need, but, this holiday season, charities themselves are also in need.

“I think I looked at it three ways. Inflation, just the economy, is impacting us to get these coats for families, but it’s impacting families, so we’re getting more requests this year, but it’s also impacting people who usually donate,” Devine Carama said.

Carama wears a coat to keep the cold away from the coat. He says he is blessed to be able to donate but, with almost 5,000 requests from children in need, he needs the help of the whole community.

“The need is great. Bigger than it has ever been before,” Carama said.

After running to Walmart at 5 a.m. and buying 125 coats on Black Friday, Carama says they still have a long way to go.

Carama’s isn’t the only organization looking for help this holiday season, either. Mark Roland of Military Missions says they expected their donations to drop due to high prices and inflation, but he is grateful for all they have received so far.

“I’ll be honest, I thought we were going to miss and we have a lot. We’ve had a large amount of donations. A lot of people are reaching out, wanting to donate, wanting to support our troops,” Roland said.

They hope to send all their packages by December 4, but he says giving time is just as important as donating items.

With the struggles Kentucky has faced this year, both organizations say it’s the little things of everyday people that will make all the difference.

Carama says they will be at Macy’s at Fayette Mall on Dec. 3 where people can buy coats or just stop in to donate. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

