King Charles saves Edinburgh title for Princess Charlotte

King Charles did not make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh because he saves the title from Princess Charlotte, The Mail on Sunday has learned.

The revelation comes after months of speculation over why the king denied the title to his younger brother, who was set to inherit the duchy following his father’s death last year.

A source said: “Discussions are ongoing but the preferred outcome for the King is that this title should go to Princess Charlotte.”

“It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for Her Majesty to honor the line of succession.”

As the second child of the Prince of Wales, Charlotte is third in line to the throne, after her father Prince William and her brother Prince George.

When the Princess of Wales was expecting her first child, the rules of royal primogeniture were changed to give a girl born to the couple the same rights as a boy.

As it happens, William and Kate’s first child was Prince George, born in 2013. But the new rules meant that Princess Charlotte’s position at birth in 2015 was unaffected by the arrival of her youngster. brother Prince Louis in 2018.

The title of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the oldest in the royal family.

Charlotte’s position as the second child of the heir to the throne is similar to that of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, who was the second child of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth at the time.

But unlike Anne, she won’t drop the line of succession until her older brother George has children. When William becomes king, George will become Duke of Cornwall and then Prince of Wales – but not Duke of Edinburgh.

A source said: “Charlotte’s position is historically significant as she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the succession will not be overtaken by her younger brother.”

“It is therefore constitutionally significant that Charlotte should receive such a corresponding title, because it is not impossible that she will accede to the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.”

The title of Duke of Edinburgh has been granted three times in the history of the British monarchy. It was created in 1726 by George I for his grandson Prince Frederick who was in the direct line of succession and later became Prince of Wales.

During Queen Victoria’s reign, she recreated the title in 1866 for her second son, Prince Alfred. George VI then bestowed the title on Prince Philip when he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947. The couple became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

For years it was thought that King Charles’ brother Prince Edward, the Queen and Prince Philip’s third son, would get the rank.

Unlike his brothers, who became dukes upon marriage, Edward was made Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie became a countess. He also became the Count of Forfar in 2019 on his 55th birthday.

Within the family, however, it was speculated that Edward would become Duke of Edinburgh after his parents died – and this was even noted in Prince Edward’s biography on the official Royal website.

In what may have been seen as preparation for the role, Edward took the reins of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, the overseas youth program founded by his father in 1956.

He was Chairman of its International Council for 17 years and, since 2015, has been Chairman of the Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

A source close to Edward said the lack of movement to grant him the title of Duke of Edinburgh from the King “did not go unnoticed”.

Now discussions are taking place at the Palace as to what title, if any, Edward will receive under the new reign. While the Wessex are said to be ‘relaxed’ about the titles, this will no doubt be a blow. If Edward received a dukedom, he would remain in his family. At present, his children are called Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

The king’s decision to focus on the line of succession is significant, as Charles III envisions a modernized, lean monarchy.

A royal insider said: “It shows you what the king is thinking. It’s about promoting those who are directly aligned to the throne rather than those who are on the edges.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment last night.