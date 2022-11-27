Kylian Mbappe smashes Thierry Henry’s World Cup goalscoring record and equals Zinedine Zidane’s all-time tally for France, as Les Bleus become the first side to advance to the knockout stages with a victory over the Denmark

Kylian Mbappe has now scored more World Cup goals than French legend Thierry Henry.

He also became the Blues’ seventh-highest goalscorer – tied with Zinedine Zidane – after scoring twice in their 2-1 group stage win over Denmark to seal his country’s place in the round of 16.

Getty Mbappe has climbed France’s all-time top scorer rankings twice this week

The 23-year-old already made headlines this week as he cracked France’s top 10 goalscorers of all time when he scored against Australia in their opener in Qatar.

Now his brace against the Danes takes him past the number of World Cup goals scored by the country’s all-time top scorer Henry.

Henry scored six World Cup goals during his time with the national team between 1997 and 2010.

And at just 23, Mbappe beat that and now has seven, having scored four goals at Russia 2018 and three goals at Qatar.

He also took his tally of goals for his country to 31, which puts him in seventh place along with another of the country’s former icons, Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe’s first goal on Saturday put his country ahead just after the hour mark after a lifeless first half. He then found the net to put his side back in front after Andreas Christensen’s equalizer for Denmark.

Getty Mbappé found the net to get ahead of Henry

Getty Taking his tally to 31 goals in 61 appearances

The Paris Saint-Germain star’s second-half goals sealed France’s place in the round of 16, the first side to reach the knockout stages in this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud missed the chance to surpass Thierry Henry’s goalscoring record for the Blues, being replaced in the second half by Marcus Thuram.

The ex-Arsenal star was level with Henry’s tally of 51 in the Group D opener between France and Australia but couldn’t top it against the Danes.