La County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots Pipe-Wielding Woman In Covina

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman suspected of vandalism Saturday in Covina after he attacked the officer’s vehicle with a pipe wrench, according to the sheriff’s department.

Around 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue where a woman allegedly vandalized cars, according to a department statement. When the deputies arrived, they encountered a woman believed to be in her 20s and 30s brandishing a pipe wrench.

The woman approached the deputies’ cruiser and smashed the rear window with the adjustable wrench.

The suspect then charged at one of the deputies, who opened fire, according to the department.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department could not immediately say whether the deputy was inside or outside the vehicle when he fired.

The department’s homicide bureau has opened an investigation into the shooting.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to this incident to call the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.