“Like a clown in a tutu”: the architect of the National Gallery in London fights over the redesign project | national gallery

Jhe architect of London’s controversial Sainsbury’s wing of the National Gallery has publicly hit back at plans to completely rebuild it, accusing the new designer of ‘making our building look like a circus clown’.

When completed in 1991, the Sainsbury’s Wing, designed by Denise Scott Brown and her husband Robert Venturi, was initially derided by modernists and traditionalists alike. Yet by the time Venturi died in 2018 it was, according to architectural historian Dr Barnabas Calder, “in the absolute forefront of postmodern buildings internationally” and Historic England granted it Grade status. I.

Now the building’s future is up for grabs again and Westminster Council’s planning committee will decide whether to approve plans for a substantial remodel. National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi has commissioned Annabelle Selldorf to make the Sainsbury’s Wing more attractive to visitors.

But Scott Brown is not happy. “She makes our building look like a circus clown,” she said. “There are elements of tragedy – circus clowns are made up to look happy, but they’re not. He’s a circus clown wearing a tutu. Scott Brown, now 91, has a habit of firing back when it comes to her design. Although it is one half of the most influential postmodernist architectural partnership of the 20th century, it has often been overlooked in favor of Venturi.

Annabelle Selldorf’s vision for the remodeled interior of the gallery’s Sainsbury’s Wing. Photography: Selldorf Architects

“We went to Sainsbury’s one night and we all had dinner,” she said, “and I was seated next to Prince Charles. I showed him the plans and he loved them. Then he said something about ‘your husband’s building’ and I said, ‘Just a moment. We’re partners in this. We both designed it.

Scott Brown and the then Prince of Wales were guests of John Sainsbury, the retail magnate, who along with his brothers invested £50m to fund an extension to the National Gallery. Venturi Scott Brown was chosen to design the building after the Prince objected to previous plans as a “monstrous carbuncle”. However, the objection to the new design was such that when the Queen came to open the building she was “very angry with her subjects for being so rude to donors”, recalls Scott Brown.

She had to fight for her corner again when Venturi received the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1991. Scott Brown was excluded by the jury despite his request to recognize her as a full partner.

A visualization by Selldorf Architects of the entrance to the Sainsbury’s Wing of the National Gallery after remodeling. Photography: Selldorf Architects

Now, once again, she and her friends have rallied opposition to the new regime. Eight former presidents of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) have so far condemned Selldorf’s “insensitive” plans, saying the project would transform “a finely crafted space into an airport lounge”. Other objectors include Hugh Pearman, Francesco da Mosto, Jules Lubbock and twentieth century society. The National Gallery, for its part, has supporters, including Tim Sainsbury, and was successful in persuading Historic England to overcome its initial objections.

Scott Brown’s research began in the 1950s when she and her first husband, Bob Scott Brown, toured Italy in a Morgan 3 Wheeler, discovering Late Renaissance Mannerist art. “We were staying with friends from the reduced nobility, living in the basement of what had been their palace,” she said. “They have multi-purpose spaces downstairs, and the ladder between that and the house above worked wonderfully. That’s what we were trying to do with the National Gallery. And it worked.

The Sainsbury wing, which houses the Renaissance collection, has a facade which was intended as a Mannerist variation on the theme of the main building, designed by William Wilkins in 1832. Upon entering the street, the visitor enters a dark, dense space , low-ceilinged room intended to resemble the crypt of an Italian church with the weight of the building above. From there, they can climb a wide staircase to light and airy galleries. The suspended walkway connecting the Sainsbury’s Wing to the main building was designed as a bridge of sighs.

Even the darkness of the hall has a purpose. “The moment people walk up our stairs, they look around and say ‘you cleaned the paints,’” says Scott Brown. “But we didn’t – we made their eyes modulate the coolness of the ground floor.”

These niceties can be lost on most visitors, who face long waits to enter the Sainsbury’s Wing. In his RIBA talk, Selldorf described the lobby as “dark and confusing”, adding that “some people think dark and confusing is good, some don’t. I belong to the latter”.

The doors have become the de facto entrance to the entire gallery for around 15,000 visitors a day, as the large portico of the main 1832 Wilkins Building in the center of Trafalgar Square is not wheelchair accessible. Under the new designs, part of the first floor would be removed to transform the dark, intimate lobby into a larger, sunlit atrium.

There is a story between the two women. It is unusual for an architect’s work to be revised during their lifetime, but the Sainsbury Wing is the second Venturi Scott Brown building that Selldorf has undertaken. The first was the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, which Scott Brown and her husband expanded in 1996.

Selldorf’s adaptation debuted this year, and she criticized the work of her predecessors at the RIBA, saying there “simply wasn’t space for an exhibition or galleries”, and that to “reveal all the beauty of the original building,” she had removed, “the Venturi Scott Brown installed an oversized pergola that somehow concealed the building.”

This pergola, which was designed to connect the museum to the village of La Jolla, has also been the subject of a dispute, with architectural luminaries such as Sir Terry Farrell and Robert Stern among those who have pleaded with the museum to keep it. .

Clearly the disappearance of the pergola irritates Scott Brown, who says she gave Selldorf “a week of our office time” to go over the logic behind the designs so she could sympathetically expand the museum. . “She was so polite and so lovely,” she said. “But she didn’t notice anything. And all of a sudden she did everything.

Over the summer, Selldorf and others at the National Gallery discussed their intentions with Scott Brown, but she says she saw no detailed plans and about a week later they submitted their request. of planning.

Scott Brown is not well enough to address the planning committee, but she hopes they will understand why they should preserve the facade.