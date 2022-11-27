Magic to induct Dennis Scott into Team Hall of Fame – The Denver Post

Former Orlando Magic sniper Dennis Scott, who earned the nickname “3-D” because of his prolific 3-point scoring, will become the organization’s 12th Hall of Fame inductee.

Magic CEO Alex Martins made the announcement during a surprise appearance on NBA TV’s pre-game show Saturday night before Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets.

Scott will join John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (’22), Darrell Armstrong (’20), David Steele (’19), Tracy McGrady (’18), Jimmy Hewitt (’17), Penny Hardaway (’17), Rich DeVos (’16), Shaquille O’Neal (’15), Pat Williams (’14) and Nick Anderson (’14) at the Magic’s Hall of Fame.

The date and time of the induction ceremony will be determined later.

“Dennis remains one of the longest range snipers in Orlando Magic and NBA history,” Martins said in a statement. “His ability to shoot from beyond the three-point arc was a major key to our success during his time in Orlando and his records stand to this day. We are proud to make Dennis the next inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall. of Fame.

Scott, who played a key role in the 1995 NBA Finals run, played with the Magic from 1990 to 1997 after being Georgia Tech’s fourth overall pick in the 1990 draft.

He remains the Magic’s all-time leader in 3s with 981.

Scott averaged 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds. and 2.3 assists and shooting 40.3 percent (981 of 2,432) on 3-point range in 446 regular-season games (322 starts) with Orlando.

He set an NBA single-season record with 267 3-pointers in the 1995-96 season, a record that stood for 10 years. The 11 3 he had against the Atlanta Hawks on April 18, 1996 was the league’s single-game record for nearly seven seasons.

Both brands remain franchise records in their respective categories.

Scott averaged 12.2 points and shot 36.4 percent on 3s (92 of 253) in 41 playoff games (31 starts) with the Magic. The 7-3 he made in Game 2 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers remains a franchise playoff record.

He also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Vancouver Grizzlies as part of his 10 season NBA career.

Since retiring, Scott has worked as a sports broadcaster and commentator. He is an analyst for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly known as Turner Sports) since 2008.

In addition to being the franchise’s best 3-point shooter, Scott entered the season ranked in the top 10 in seven other categories:

3 points attempted (2,432, second);

Field goals attempted (5,737, seventh);

Games played (446, eighth);

Steals (429, eighth);

Points (6,603, 10th);

Field goals (2,421, 10th);

Minutes (13,692, 10th).

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()