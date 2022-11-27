Man United end pursuit of Leao after Ronaldo exit

The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Man United pull out of Leao as needs change amid Ronaldo exit

Manchester United have cooled their interest in the winger Raphael Leao as they search for a new striker instead, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks but it is now believed that Erik ten Hag & Co. turned their attention to bringing in a striker in January after they terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, United can only call on Marcus Rashford and Antoine Martial as their two main forwards, showing the Red Devils’ lack of depth up front.

Martial has suffered from injury issues and inconsistent general performance in recent years, and while Rashford has shown signs he can lead the line for ten Hags, reinforcements are needed going forward if the football giants Premier League want to cement a place in the top four.

With an increased focus on forwards, interest in Leao appears to have waned as United can currently boast Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Anthony and Alejandro Garnacho than their wide options.

A range of forwards have been linked with a move to Manchester United since Ronaldo’s departure, with Memphis Depay seen as an option United are currently considering.

Depay left United in 2017, after two years with the club, and has since returned to form at Lyon and now Barcelona. Cody Gakpo is another name linked with a move, with the PSV striker suffering a purple stain this season, which has seen him score 13 times so far this season.

Rafael Leao is in Qatar with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo representing Portugal. But it could be Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United that will prevent Leao from joining the Premier League outfit. Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images

GOSSIP PAPER

– Liverpool did Jude Bellingham a priority in the transfer window, but Borussia Dortmund are not yet willing to negotiate, according to fabrice romano. While Liverpool reportedly view the 19-year-old as their top target, Dortmund will only be willing to negotiate the price in 2023 after the World Cup is concluded. Interest remains from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea, however, anything is unlikely to be decided in the immediate future.

– Seville is open for hire suso leave in January, according to Ekrem Konour. The 29-year-old has struggled for consistent playing time this season, with the majority of his minutes coming from the bench. The tweet indicates there is interest from La Liga and Serie A which could mean the end of Suso’s time at Sevilla as manager Jorge Sampaoli looks to offload fringe players this winter.

– Noah Okafor has asked his agent to explore AC Milan’s interest, according to Calciomercato. The report states that AC Milan are admirers of the Switzerland international, who is eager to leave Red Bull Salzberg. The Austrian club value Okafor at €35m, but Milan may be tempted by the price, following Okafor’s impressive displays against the Italian side in the Champions League earlier this season.

– AC Milan wants a loan, with a view to buying, negotiating for hakim ziyech, according to La Gazetta dello Sport. Ziyech struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge and could soon find himself at Chelsea in January. One club reportedly with strong interest in the Morocco international is Milan, and the Serie A outfit are said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old on loan, with a view to signing permanently – similar to the deal which has brought Fikayo Tomori to San Siro.

– Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to leave Manchester United on loan this winter, according to Florian Plettenberg. Wan-Bissaka has struggled for playing time under Eric ten Hag, playing just four minutes this season, and the tweet indicates he has no future at the club under the current United manager. The right-back signed for the Red Devils in 2019 from Crystal Palace but has struggled to stay consistent since his move which saw the 24-year-old ready to leave in January.