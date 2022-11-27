Mann Ki Baat | Launch of ‘Vikram-S’ heralds a new era for India’s private space sector: Pm Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the launch of the “Vikram S” rocket heralded a “new era” for the private space sector in India, hailing the sector’s contribution in the field of space technology.

In his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that on November 18, the whole country witnessed the writing of a “new history” in the space sector.

“On this day, India sent its first such rocket into space, which was designed and prepared by the Indian private sector. The name of this rocket is -” Vikram-S “. As soon as this Space Start’s first indigenous-up rocket made a historic flight from Sriharikota, every Indian’s heart swells with pride,” he noted.

India successfully launched the first privately-made rocket, developed by a four-year-old startup, on November 18, marking the entry of the private sector into the country’s space ecosystem which is currently dominated by state-owned giant ISRO.

The rocket, named Vikram-S after the father of the country’s space program, Vikram Sarabhai, was successful on its first mission.

Elaborating on the special characteristics of the ‘Vikram-S’ rocket, Modi said it is lighter than other rockets, and also cheaper. Its development cost is much lower than the cost incurred by other countries involved in space missions, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said world-class standard space technology at low cost has now become India’s hallmark, pointing out how some crucial parts of this rocket were made through 3D printing.

“Certainly, the name ‘Prarambh’ given to the launch mission of ‘Vikram-S’ fits it perfectly. This marks the dawn of a new era for the private space sector in India. It is the beginning of a new era full of self-confidence for the country.

Children, who once made paper planes and flew them, now have the chance to make planes in India itself. Children, who once drew shapes in the sky looking at the moon and stars, now have the opportunity to make rockets in India itself, he said.

Explaining how India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighboring countries, Modi mentioned how India launched a satellite, which was jointly developed by India and Bhutan.

“This satellite will send very high resolution images that will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources. The launch of this satellite is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutanese relations,” he said.

Modi said Mann Ki Baat focused on space, technology and innovation because of the good work done by young people in these fields.

“They think big and achieve big. Now they are not going to be satisfied with small achievements. Secondly, in this exciting journey of innovation and value creation, they also encourage their other young colleagues and start-ups”, a- he declared.

Speaking on drones, Modi said India is also making rapid progress in this area.

Mentioning the recent transport of apples by drones in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, Modi reflected on how the technology has become a solution to the difficult connectivity issues faced by the snowy region.

“Now, thanks to drone technology, Himachal’s delicious Kinnauri apples will start reaching people faster. This will reduce expenses for our farmer brothers and sisters – apples will come to market on time, there will be less wasted apples.

“Today, our compatriots are making things possible with their innovations, which could not even be imagined earlier. Who would not be happy to see this? In recent years, our country has embarked on a long journey of achievement. I have full confidence that we Indians and especially our younger generation are not going to stop now,” he said.