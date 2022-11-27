Michael Beale has been granted permission to speak to former club Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s ex-assistant is ‘eager’ to leave QPR for Ibrox return

Queens Park Rangers have given their manager Michael Beale permission to speak to Rangers about a potential return to Ibrox.

If the deal goes through, Beale will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked after losing all six Champions League games and falling nine points behind league rivals Celtic.

Getty Beale took a step closer to swapping Queens Park Rangers for Glasgow Rangers

According to The Athletic, the Hoops have allowed their boss to speak to his former employers, and he is said to be keen on the move.

An agreement between the clubs has yet to be agreed, but there is now an expectation from all quarters for that to happen.

QPR are also ready to reinvigorate their search for a new manager, which began when Wolves showed interest in him earlier this season.

Earlier this week talkSPORT were told Beale was to leave the West London outfit.

QPR had agreed to a request from Wolves to speak with Beale earlier this season but ultimately turned down their advances.

But now the 42-year-old could leave Loftus Road and return to Scottish football.

Rex Beale could replace recently sacked Van Bronckhorst

GETTY Who was the replacement for his former boss Gerrard at Ibrox

It comes just under two months after he said he was committed to staying at Loftus Road – something talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan reminded him of.

Beale was Gerrard’s assistant when Rangers became Scottish champions for the 55th time, denying Celtic a tenth league title in a row in the process.

He then followed Gerrard to Aston Villa in November 2021 as a number two, before moving into management and taking the QPR job last summer.

The Hoops currently sit in 7th place in the Championship, after a fall in the form of four defeats in five league games which saw them give up the promotion places.