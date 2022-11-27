Michael Politte’s fight for freedom

Washington County Sheriff’s Department

An inside look at the case against a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and how decades later doubt has been cast on his guilt. In the early hours of December 5, 1998, Michael Politte, then 14, said he found his mother’s body lying on his bedroom floor on fire.

Michael Politte Politte family

Michael Politte grew up in the small rural community of Hopewell, Missouri, about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The Politte family Politte family

Michael Politte is pictured with these two older sisters, Chrystal, top left, and Melonie, top right. Also shown are Michael’s parents, Rita, bottom left, and Edward, bottom right. Rita and Edward divorced in the summer of 1998. Chrystal and Melonie were in their early twenties then, but Michael was a young teenager. He ended up dividing the time between his two parents.

The pajama party SanSoucie family

On December 4, 1998, Michael Politte was alone with his mother. He says he got bored, so he went to the local general store where he met his classmate, 15-year-old Josh SanSoucie, pictured. Michael invited Josh over for the night. The two hung out for hours before Michael’s mother, Rita, came home around midnight and then the three of them went to sleep.

The Incident Washington County Sheriff’s Department

Michael says he slept through the night until shortly before 6:30 a.m. on December 5, 1998, when he and Josh woke up to a smoky room. He was quick to say he had made a gruesome discovery. Her mother was on fire on her bedroom floor. Pictured is Michael’s bedroom on the morning of the murder.

Rita Politte Politte family

Josh ran for help from neighbors and Michael grabbed the family’s garden hose to help put out the fire, but it was too late. Rita Politte, 40, has died.

The crime scene Washington County Sheriff’s Department

The police were called to the scene. It was clear that Rita had been murdered. She had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and blood on the walls indicated that there had been a struggle. A fire investigator quickly concluded that an accelerant had been used to set it on fire.

Investigation CBS News

Michael and Josh were taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for questioning and on the way Michael asked a question which quickly put him under police surveillance. He asked, “What will happen to my mother’s truck?” Once at the sheriff’s department, Michael took a vocal stress test and was told he had failed. Investigators also took Michael’s shoes and an accelerator sniffer dog alerted them. Both boys insisted they didn’t know what happened to Rita and stayed in Michael’s room all night, but investigators told them they didn’t believe them.

The arrest St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department

On December 7, 1998, two days after the murder, 14-year-old Michael Politte was arrested for the murder of his mother. “I always believed that I was going to be declared innocent because I had nothing to do with what happened to my mother. My God, was I going to have a rude awakening,” said Michael at “48 Hours”.

The trial CBS News

In January 2002, Michael Politte, then aged 17, was tried. Prosecutors told the jury that an accelerant was used to set Rita on fire and that lab tests confirmed the presence of gasoline on the shoes Michael was wearing the morning of the murder. But Michael told police the gasoline found on his shoes meant nothing – and that he and his friends often set fires for fun.

The prosecution case Washington County Sheriff’s Department

Michael had told police that he and Josh set fire to local train tracks the night before the murder. But the prosecution used this admission to their advantage. They told the jury that the burn pattern on the tracks matched the burn pattern on Rita.

The confession” CBS News

The prosecution also claimed that Michael actually confessed to the crime during a suicide attempt at a juvenile detention center, exactly one month after the murder. Three witnesses who worked at the juvenile detention center wrote in reports that Michael said, “I don’t care since…I killed my mother.” Michael claims he actually said, “I don’t care since they killed my mom”, alluding to whoever might be the real killer(s).

The defense case Politte family

The jury never heard from Michael because when it was the defense’s turn, he didn’t speak up. Michael’s defense attorney based his case on the lack of direct evidence linking Michael to the crime. No murder weapon was found and Michael had no wounds or blood on his clothes, despite the violence of the attack. Michael is pictured here shortly before the murder.

The Jury CBS News

Linda Dickerson-Bell, left, and Jonathan Peterson, right, were two members of the jury. They told ’48 Hours’ they were torn over what the verdict should be. After more than 4 hours of deliberation, they and the other jurors reached a verdict. Michael was convicted of second degree murder. He was later sentenced to life in prison. Both Linda and Jonathan say they deeply regret their decision.

The verdict Politte family

Michael Politte was sent to Missouri State Penitentiary – once called “the bloodiest 47 acres in America”. “It was amazing…I never thought it would happen,” he told 48 Hours. But even though the trial didn’t go Michael’s way, he remained determined to prove his innocence.

New lawyers CBS News

Five years after his conviction, Michael wrote a letter to the Midwest Innocence Project asking them to take up his case — and they did. The organization worked on it for years and eventually lawyers Tricia Bushnell, left, Megan Crane, center, and Mark Emison, right, got involved.

Dismantling the housing Washington County Sheriff’s Department

Michael’s new attorneys split the case against Michael, starting with the prosecution’s claim that an accelerant was used to start the fire that killed Rita. They say there is no concrete evidence of this and they also say there is no evidence of gasoline on Michael’s shoes either. Instead, attorney Mark Emison said a chemical used in the shoe-making process was misidentified as gasoline at trial. And even the Missouri State Crime Lab agrees. In a 2020 letter, officials state, “…solvents in shoe adhesives are now known to bear similarities to gasoline.” But that, “In the late 1990s, this knowledge was not widely known.” Michael’s legal team believe Michael was wrongly convicted and that the police failed to properly investigate other possible suspects outside the house.

The version CBS News

Michael’s legal team fought for years to have his conviction overturned, but it was repeatedly shut down by appeals courts. Then, in 2021, there was an unexpected development. A bill passed in Missouri gives juvenile offenders convicted of serious crimes a second chance. Michael was paroled under the new law. In April 2022, after serving 23 years behind bars, Michael Politte was released from prison. Incarcerated at only 14 years old, he is now 38.

The continued fight for justice MacArthur Justice Center

It didn’t mark the end for Michael and his legal team, pictured here on the day of his release. They are still determined to see Michael’s conviction overturned and his name cleared.

Make up for lost time CBS News

As Michael continues to fight to clear his name, he enjoys spending time with his sisters and making up for all the time lost while behind bars.