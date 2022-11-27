Michigan-Ohio State – Live Updates

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Michigan-Ohio State - Live Updates

Nothing less than a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and a shot at the College Football Playoffs are on the line when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

A staple of Rivalry Week, The Game is as historic as it is important. Michigan holds the all-time lead in wins over its rival. However, before winning last year’s game, the Wolverines had lost eight straight to the Buckeyes. In 2021, Michigan ran for nearly 300 yards in the game and running back Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns.

“We have scars and that has kept us going all offseason,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said this week. “So we’ve worked very hard to get to this moment here.”

They meet as unbeaten sides for the first time since 2006, and it’s only the fourth time since 1900 that unbeaten sides have met at 11-0 or better. They got here in different ways. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the Heisman Trophy favorite, having thrown for 35 scores this season. After playing just three games last year, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has become the Buckeyes’ latest star receiver. Michigan, meanwhile, relies on running back Blake Corum. He’s No. 4 in rushing yards for the season and second in the nation in rushing scores with 18.

Here are the scenes, moments and best plays from Saturday at the Horseshoe:

LeBron is ready

Corum, Edwards seem ready

Arrivals

LeBron gear

The Buckeyes are again wearing cleats from LeBron James’ line of shoes with Nike. This is one of the best pieces of gear this week.

espn

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleMike Lupica: Jets can’t shake the curse of Broadway Joe
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR