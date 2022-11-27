Monkeys in a town in central Thailand mark their day with a feast

Comment this story Comment

LOPBURI, Thailand — A monkey-worthy meal was served Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast festival in central Thailand. Amid morning traffic, rows of statues of monkeys holding trays lined outside the compound of the three ancient pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys – the symbol of Lopburi province, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.

Crowds of macaque monkeys ran around, sometimes fighting each other, as crowds of visitors and locals grew.

As the carefully prepared feast was brought towards the temple, the ravenous creatures began to pounce and soon devoured the largely vegetarian spread.

Although the festival’s entertainment value is high, the organizers are quick to point out that it’s not just about monkeys.

“This Monkey Festival is a successful event that helps promote Lopburi tourism to international tourists every year,” said Yongyuth Kitwatanusont, the founder of the festival.

“Previously, there were around 300 monkeys in Lopburi before increasing to nearly 4,000 today. But Lopburi is known as a monkey town, which means monkeys and people can live in harmony.

Such harmony could be seen in the lack of timidity of the monkeys, which climbed on visitors, vehicles and lampposts. Sometimes the curious animals would look beyond the abundant feast and become interested in other objects.

“There was a monkey on my back as I was trying to take a selfie. It grabbed the sunglasses from my face and ran up a lamp post and tried to eat them for a while” said Ayisha Bhatt, an English teacher from California working in Thailand.

Delighted onlookers were largely undeterred by the risk of minor theft, although some were content to err on the side of caution.

“We have to take care of them, better let them. Not too close is better,” said Carlos Rodway, a tourist from Cadiz, Spain, who had once been roughly treated like a climbing frame by a daring monkey.