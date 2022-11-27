Music superstar Dua Lipa gets Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to Albanian-born British pop star Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanian fame internationally in through his music.

President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of the 110th anniversary of Albania’s independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj said he considers it an honor to do so because Lipa made Albanians famous all over the world.

“I will also be an Albanian with papers,” Lipa said before taking her citizenship oath at the Tirana town hall.

Lipa was born in London in 1995 to Albanian immigrant parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo.

Lipa, who started singing at age five, was influenced musically by her father, a former singer and guitarist in a rock band. She started posting her songs on YouTube when she was 14 years old. Her debut studio album was released in 2017. In 2019, she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Together with her father, she co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation in 2016 to raise funds with annual concerts held in her native Kosovo to help people in financial difficulty.

“It’s an indescribably great joy with such acceptance and love and everything,” Lipa said. The artist then took a photo ID, took his fingerprints and signed an application form for identity papers and passport.

Lipa will wrap up his annual concert tour in Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square on Monday to commemorate Independence Day.