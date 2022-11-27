My favorite 4K Blu-ray player is getting a $100 Cyber ​​Monday discount

We’ve said goodbye to the week of Black Friday, but we’re not quite done with the deals yet. Cyber ​​Monday is just days away, and the vast majority of discounts are still available, with a ton of new ones coming every day. One of my favorite deals is this price drop on Panasonic’s fantastic UB820 4K Blu-ray player. for Cyber ​​Monday, down from its regular price of $500. If you are someone who loves movies, new and old, you owe it to yourself to get the best possible movie watching experience, which this 4K Blu-ray player can deliver.

The Panasonic UB820 is not the most expensive player on the market, but it is considered by the majority of enthusiasts to be the holy grail of 4K Blu-ray players. With my (which is also on sale for Cyber ​​Monday), it’s my favorite way to watch movies thanks to its support for beautiful Dolby Vision HDR and immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

4K Blu-rays are capable of delivering the best picture, audio and HDR quality for all movies available in the format. 4K streaming on Netflix is ​​only transmitted at 25 Mbps, while a 4K Blu-ray transmits it four times faster. This translates to a superior experience when it comes to all aspects of movie viewing.

Another great thing about 4K Blu-rays is that old movies that have been shot on 35mm film can be shown at their highest quality since they were first shown in theaters. Indeed, 35mm films can roughly be equated to 8K resolution, allowing them to be blown up to enormous size without losing in-theatre image detail. So if the original 35mm film negatives have been preserved and supported, studios can do the work to make beautiful presentations on 4K Blu-ray. Some of my favorite 4K Blu-rays that exemplify this are , and — yes, I’m more of a De Niro fan.

Many companies and boutiques can also work with the director and/or cinematographer to create a presentation that matches their original intent, giving you an experience as close to seeing it in the theater as actually being there in the past. .