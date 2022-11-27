Nathan Peterman – with Justin Fields inactive and Trevor Siemian injured before the game – will start at QB for Chicago Bears – The Denver Post

It won’t be a first-round quarterback battle in 2021 on Sunday when the Chicago Bears 3-8 take on the New York Jets 6-4 at MetLife Stadium (noon, Fox-32).

Jets starter Zach Wilson? Bench for Mike White. Bears starter Justin Fields? Officially questionable with a left shoulder injury, with multiple reports indicating replacement Trevor Siemian is set to start.

Here’s what you need to know as kick-off approaches.

QB update

The Bears will look to their third quarterback on Sunday against the Jets.

Nathan Peterman will start after Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury during pregame warm-ups at MetLife Stadium.

Siemian, who was scheduled to start in place of Justin Fields, will be the backup quarterback.

Inactive advertised

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is officially inactive against the Jets due to a separated left shoulder. Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears for the first time, while Nathan Peterman will be his replacement.

The Bears categorized Fields as questionable heading into the game after he was restricted to practice all week due to the injury he sustained in the final minutes of the Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields warmed up on the court less than two hours before game time with Siemian and Peterman, but he took most of the reps in third.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Sterling Weatherford are also inactive for the Bears, all of whom are out with concussions. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter are healthy scratches.

For the Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson, running back James Robinson, wide receiver Jeff Smith, tight end Kenny Yeboah, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, cornerback Bryce Hall and safety Tony Adams are inactive.

change it

Don’t worry, said Cole Kmet, Trevor Siemian won’t take it as an insult if you say he’s unlikely to keep the ball on a read area and run 60 yards through the defense of the Jets Sunday.

“Definitely more of a comeback guy, get the ball out, time it,” Kmet said. “We’re not going to deal QB power with Trevor.”

The Bears offense should look different if Siemian is called upon to replace Justin Fields, who is questionable with a severed left shoulder suffered during a quarterback sweep late in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Two sources told the Tribune that Siemian is likely to start. ESPN also reported Saturday night Bears should start Siemian on Fields, while NFL Network says Fields will warm up on Sunday but the Bears playing him is a “long shot.”

He’s also likely to look different if Fields plays. The Bears surely don’t want to put him at risk of aggravating the injury – which includes a partially torn ligament. With either quarterback, the Bears will likely have to throw the ball more.

4 key questions

The Bears will play Sunday at MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, facing the Jets in East Rutherford, NJ. They lost to the Giants 20-12 in Week 4.

The big question this week is the availability of quarterback Justin Fields – who suffered a left shoulder separation and a torn ligament in Week 11 against the Falcons.

As we approach the game, our team of writers takes a look at four key topics surrounding Bears 3-8.

