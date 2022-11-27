North Korea vows to create world’s strongest nuclear force — RT World News

Kim Jong-un hailed Pyongyang’s new ICBM as the most powerful strategic weapon on the planet

North Korea is seeking the most powerful nuclear capability in the world, the nation’s leader, Kim Jong-un, said on Sunday. He also ordered the promotion of military officials and scientists involved in the recent successful test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which should be able to reach the American mainland.

In his order, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said North Korea “The ultimate goal is to possess the most powerful strategic force in the world, the absolute force unprecedented in the century.”

He also described ICBM Hwasong-17 as “the most powerful strategic weapon in the world”, claiming that North Korean officials and the scientists behind the launch “made a tremendous leap forward in the development of technology for mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles” – showing Pyongyang’s determination to build “the most powerful army in the world.”

According to the KCNA, the missile has “clearly proven” that North Korea is “a full-fledged nuclear power capable of opposing the nuclear supremacy of the American imperialists.”





Kim also took part in a photo op with those involved in the ICBM launch, while being accompanied by his “beloved” daughter, whose existence had never been publicly confirmed until she joined him at the launch of the ICBM last week.

North Korea fired a Hwasong-17 on November 18 in support of Pyongyang “overwhelming nuclear deterrence”, in the middle of the “military threat from the United States” and its allies in the region, according to Kim.

At the time, North Korean officials said the ICBM traveled nearly 1,000 km (620 miles) and reached an altitude of 6,040 km (3,750 miles) before landing. “precisely within the planned waters of the East Sea of ​​Korea.”

The test was condemned by members of the UN Security Council, including the US, UK, France and India, who called it a “serious escalation” who “constitutes an unequivocal threat to international peace and security”. The Security Council, however, refrained from issuing an official resolution due to opposition from permanent members China and Russia.