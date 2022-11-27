One dead in cartel shooting outside Danny Ocean concert in Mexico

Cartel gunmen clashed outside a stadium as musician Danny Ocean wrapped up a performance in the Mexican town of Morelia, Michoacán. At least one cartel member died in the shootout and four other people were injured.

The shooting took place Friday night at the Plaza Monumental in Morelia, as Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean wrapped up a performance in front of a packed arena. Mexican government officials have not released any information related to the incident.

Law enforcement information shared with Breitbart Texas revealed that a group of gunmen began shooting at another group of gunmen who had parked their SUVs outside the arena. The deceased victim, whose name has not been made public, is believed to be linked to one of the drug cartels operating in Michoacan. Authorities have not publicly confirmed this information. The gunmen behind the murder are believed to be part of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Viewers shared several videos that captured the moments during and after the confrontation. One of the videos shows viewers enjoying the music as two shots sound before the video cuts out.

A second video was recorded of a woman shouting that the shooting continues. Seconds later, several shots ring out as the woman cries out curses in fear.

#ÚLTIMAHORA

Esta noche se registró una balacera al término del concierto de #DannyOcean on the Monumental Square of #Morelia.

El saldo preliminar es de un muerto. pic.twitter.com/3yVEfEDYDS — Ana Francisca Vega (@anafvega) November 26, 2022

A third video captured women trying to leave the arena but stopped as authorities attended to an injured man near the exit.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Danny Ocean took to social media to express his surprise at the shooting. The performer claimed he was bringing a message of love and expressing his love for Mexico and its fans.

No entiendo porque suceden estas cosas si vinimos con un mensaje de amor! No se ni que decir, nunca he estado en esta situación. Por favor cuídense mucho, estoy con ustedes. Mis canales están abiertos para lo que necesiten. Esto no cambia el amor que siento a cada rincon de Méx — Danny Ocean (@Dannocean) November 26, 2022

