Pierce Fair charged with DUI crash in Aurora that killed pedestrian

Aurora police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence following an accident that killed a pedestrian near South Peoria Street and East Montana Place early Saturday morning.

Aurora police and medical personnel responded to calls around 3 a.m. Saturday from a man struck by a vehicle, according to a statement from the Aurora Police Department. They found him lying on the pavement with life-threatening injuries and transported him to hospital, where he died. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon notification to next of kin.

Police determined that a silver Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on South Peoria Road struck the victim. It is unclear if speed was a contributing factor. The victim was not crossing the road at a crosswalk. Aurora resident Pierce Fair, 33, was arrested in the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, captured it on video, or who may have additional information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Aurora has recorded 45 traffic-related deaths so far this year.