Pm Modi And Arvind Kejriwal To Address Rallies In Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Leader Arvind Kejriwal will address campaign rallies in Surat, Gujarat’s ‘diamond city’, which sends 12 MPs to the 182-member Assembly on Sunday. state members.

Voting will take place in Surat during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1.

Modi will speak at a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25km road show from the airport to the rally venue, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Patel said on Saturday.

The prime minister is also due to address rallies in Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehmedabad in Kheda district.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal will pay a two-day visit to Surat, which for a long time remained a stronghold of the BJP with the support of its textile and diamond industry and thousands of people associated with these sectors.

He will hold public meetings with leaders in the textile industry as well as gemstone artisans, and will address a public meeting in Yogi Chowk.

Kejriwal will also hold a road show in Katargam, AAP General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

“Within Gujarat, Surat has today become the epicenter of the AAP. The Municipal Corporation of Surat is now the largest civic body in Gujarat. According to our internal survey, the AAP is leading in the 12 seats with more votes than the BJP,” Sorathiya said. asserted, adding that people associated with the textile and diamond industries supported his party.

The AAP sent its state unit chairman Gopal Italia from Katargam, and former Patidar Anamat Andolan leaders Samiti Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya from Varaccha Road and Olpad, respectively.