Police identify youngest victim of Virginia Walmart shooting as 16-year-old boy

The youngest victim of the mass shooting that killed six people at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Va., was identified by officials on Friday as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

City officials previously declined to identify the 16-year-old, who was an employee of the Virginia Walmart, “because he was underage.”

Police identified Chavez-Barron following a vigil Thursday honoring all the victims killed by Andre Bing, 31, a night shift supervisor at Walmart who had worked for the company since 2010.

Chavez-Barron’s family, friends and classmates gathered near a tree near the store’s main entrance and recited the Hail Mary prayer on the rosary in her memory, the report reported. NBC WAVY affiliate from Portsmouth.

Authorities say Bing killed at least six people and injured at least six others before killing himself in Tuesday night’s shooting.

There were about 50 people in the store when the shooting began, police said.

Shaundrayia Reese, 27, who worked on the overnight stock team with Bing from 2014 to 2018, described Bing as “just weird.”

“He put tape on his phone, on the camera. Always used to tell us the government was watching,” said Reese, who lives in Chesapeake.

City officials identified five of the victims on Wednesday: Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; and Tyneka Johnson, 22.

It was the deadliest store shooting since May, when a racist white gunman shot and killed 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, according to an NBC News tally.