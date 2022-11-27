President Zelensky compares Russian invasion to Stalin-era genocide

President Zelensky compared Russian war tactics to Soviet-era genocide, which left millions dead.

Russia blocked major Ukrainian ports, preventing the global export of grain.

Their actions have “brought the world to the brink of starvation”, Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared Ukraine’s food crisis from the Russian War to the genocide of the 1930s under the Stalin era.

Zelenskyy made the comparison at Ukraine’s International Food Security Summit on Saturday, accusing Russia of causing a new global crisis.

“Every year, on the last Saturday of November, we honor the memory of millions of people. Millions of tortured and murdered Ukrainians. Women, men, the elderly. Millions of children. Millions of victims of the famine,” Zelenskyy said in his speech. . “Today is the 90th anniversary of the genocide committed against us by the Stalinist totalitarian regime.”

Millions of Ukrainians died of starvation from 1932 to 1933 after Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin ordered the seizure of grain and livestock from Ukrainian farms, according to CNBC. Saturday’s commemoration honors the victims of “the Holodomor” – or “starvation to death”, according to the outlet.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy accused Russia of using the same tactic in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Russian airstrikes caused widespread power outages, and the United Nations warned in June that the war would lead to an “unprecedented wave” of hunger around the world.

“We see what is happening today in the world, what is happening in Ukraine. They want to destroy us again with bombs, bullets, cold and again with hunger,” Zelenskyy said. “On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale war against our society, the Ukrainian people, against our state. The occupation and the blockade left thousands of people without food and water from the very beginning.”

Ukraine is generally an exporter of grains, agricultural products and dairy products, but “this year, unfortunately, it’s different,” Zelenskyy said.

“Russian troops surrounded Ukrainian ports. They blocked the export of our food. They brought the world to the brink of starvation. They caused a food crisis,” the Ukrainian president said.

With the help of the UN, Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement to open a grain export corridor over the summer, but Russia resumed its blockade in October, accusing Ukraine of a drone attack, according to the Associated Press. Ukraine has denied these allegations.

“We must prevent the spread of this crisis and this global challenge,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday. “Ukraine will fulfill its export obligations regarding the supply of grain and other foodstuffs to the world market. Ukraine is a fighter for life, its own and that of other peoples. A life without slavery or hunger. “