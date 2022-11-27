Protests erupt across China against zero-COVID policy – ​​POLITICO

In a significant escalation of political unrest, protests against China’s strict zero COVID policy have spread to several cities and college campuses across the country, with protesters in Shanghai calling on President Xi Jinping to step down.

After breaking out in the Xinjiang region, footage on social media indicates protests have now erupted in Nanjing, Urumqi, Wuhan, Guangzhou and beijingwhere street protesters brought down a physical COVID barrier.

The Chinese Communist Party has pursued a zero-COVID policy, suppressing all virus transmission by implementing strict lockdown measures that confine millions of people to their homes for months. But the number of cases has started to increase recently.

In Shanghai, police doused around 300 protesters on Saturday night, the Associated Press reported. The protesters demanded the resignation of President Xi Jinping and called for an end to his Communist Party’s rule. According to AFP, students also demonstrated at Tsinghua University in Beijing, where Xi himself studied.

In an unprecedented wave of public dissent, protesters jostled with officials wearing lab coats and waved blank sheets of paper in defiance of the authoritarian regime.

The protests began following a fire on Thursday evening that killed 10 people at an apartment in Urumqi, the regional capital of Xinjiang, and which some protesters say was made worse by strict enforcement of the lockdown policy . Beijing is accused of human rights violations against the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority, in Xinjiang, a region in the far west of the country.

Some ccommentators described the wave of protests as the biggest threat yet to President Xi’s regime, which he cemented last month by securing an unprecedented third five-year term.

European Council President Charles Michel travels to China to meet Xi on December 1, as the EU reassesses its economic dependence on China amid the continued invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which China has not publicly condemned.