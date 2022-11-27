Railways see decline in number of older travelers in 2021-22 and cite Covid-19 as main reason

The railways saw an almost 24% drop in the number of older people traveling by train in 2021-22 compared to 2019-20, according to an RTI query.

Officials said the decline can be attributed to the second wave of COVID-19 as fewer people traveled by train. It was also the time the railroads withdrew concessions for the elderly, they said.

In 2018-2019, 7.1 crores of senior citizens traveled by train, while in 2019-2020, this number increased to 7.2 crores.

During the 2020-21 pandemic, only about 1.9 crore citizens over the age of 60 traveled by train. However, in 2021-22, around 5.5 crores used the railways.

Due to lower passenger numbers, the railways experienced a decline in revenues from this category, with revenues showing a 13% decline.

The total income of elderly travelers in 2018-2019 was Rs 2,920 crore, Rs 3,010 crore in 2019-20, Rs 875 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 2,598 crore in 2021-22, according to RTI’s response.

The coronavirus-related travel restrictions imposed during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020 remained in place until the second wave of the pandemic ended.

Senior female travelers are entitled to a 50% discount, while men and transgender people can benefit from 40% in all classes. The minimum age for women to benefit from the concession is 58, while it is 60 for men.

The concessions, which were suspended from March 2020, have remained suspended to this day, with senior officials indicating they may not be reintroduced.

The data shows, however, that in the first six months of this fiscal year, the railways are on track to recover their lost traffic. Till September this year, 3.8 crore elderly people availed train services and the railways generated income of Rs 2,335 crore.