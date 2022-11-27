Rain and windy conditions expected in the Chicago area on Sunday – NBC Chicago

Chicago-area residents can expect to see rainy and windy conditions as they wrap up their holiday weekend on Sunday, with occasional heavy downpours possible throughout the morning.

Forecast models predict that rain wrapping around a low pressure system will continue to impact the Chicago area for much of the morning and well into the afternoon. Some of the rain bands could produce heavy showers, especially in the northern suburbs, causing problems on the roads in the region.

Winds will also be a factor, coming from the north and sometimes gusting to around 20 miles per hour during the day.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s, just around their seasonal averages.

Eventually the rain will stop in the late afternoon and early evening, and although a stray shower is possible late Sunday, skies will slowly start to clear, culminating in a sunnier Monday morning.

A few clouds may drift in occasionally on Monday, but conditions will generally be pleasant, with calmer winds and highs again reaching the mid-40s.

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s, but locals would be wise to embrace this heat as a cold front will quickly move down the area bringing rainy conditions. and much cooler. temperatures.

After that front disappears on Wednesday, highs are only expected to be in the mid-30s by Thursday, although readings may rebound slightly ahead of the first weekend in December.