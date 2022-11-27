Ravens Rb Gus Edwards To Play Jaguars; S Kyle Hamilton Inactive For The First Time – The Denver Post

Ravens running back Gus Edwards has been activated for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his first game after a month out.

Edwards sat out the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed his last two games with hamstring and knee injuries. Edwards, who is averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season, was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday.

Wide receivers Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (hip) will also play Sunday. Both were considered questionable after weeks of limited practice.

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, however, will miss his first game this season, hurting the flexibility of the defense in the slot. He left Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers with a minor knee injury and did not practice last week.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running back Mike Davis, rookie tight ends Isaiah Likely (ankle) and Charlie Kolar, rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo and inside linebacker Josh Bynes are also inactive. Kolar and Ojabo are yet to make their NFL debuts.

Five Jaguars reserves are inactive: running back Darrell Henderson Jr., wide receiver Kendric Pryor, outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, cornerback Tre Herndon and safety Tyree Gillespie.

