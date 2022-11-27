Registrations, active minutes at record highs

Elon Musk shared slides on Saturday that he said were from a Twitter talk he gave.

The slides included charts showing Twitter downloads and usage hitting record highs.

They also noted the features Musk plans to implement, including long tweets and encrypted DMs.

Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter signups and active minutes were at an all-time high as he continued to roll out his version 2.0 of the platform.

Musk shared a series of slides he said they were from a Twitter company speech he gave. The slides included graphics as well as features he plans to include in Twitter 2.0, a term he uses to refer to his vision for the social media site.

Graphs shared by Musk showed registrations hit a seven-day average of 2 million per day as of Nov. 16, representing a 66% increase from the same week a year earlier. User active minutes reached a seven-day average of 8 billion per day, a 30% increase over the previous year.

Both figures were record highs, according to the slides, which cite internal company data.

Another graph shared by Musk showed that hate speech impressions appeared to be slightly lower than the previous year, despite peaking around the time Musk took over the company. Previous reports said hate speech and the use of racial slurs skyrocketed immediately after the takeover.

The slides also listed Musk’s features and goals for Twitter 2.0, including long-form tweets, encrypted DMs, and “advertising as entertainment.”

A graph showed that reported spoofing on Twitter increased significantly around the launch of Twitter Blue, or the $8 blue tick, but then fell to a level closer to the same time last year. The slides noted plans to “relaunch Blue Verified,” which was suspended after accounts with blue checks used their verified status to impersonate and troll famous people and brands.

Twitter is also hiring, according to the slides, after mass layoffs and resignations transformed the company’s workforce.

Musk and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment or additional details about the company’s pitch for which he said the slides were used.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire has rocked the social media platform drastically since taking office on October 27. He previously shared some details about his vision for Twitter 2.0, which he described as “extremely hardcore,” reported Insider’s Kali Hays.