Republicans ahead of House takeover focus on Biden administrator’s handling of border crisis

House Republicans, who are just weeks away from taking control of the House of Representatives, are already indicating that border security and illegal immigration will be high on their agenda when they take over. hammer early next year.

Republican gains in recent midterm elections have given the GOP control of the House, although the Senate remains in Democratic hands. Days after House control was confirmed, Republicans have already made it clear that the ongoing border crisis will be a priority.

That was underscored this week when GOP leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation to the southern border — and called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign or face a possible impeachment inquiry l ‘next year.

“He can’t and shouldn’t stay in that position,” McCarthy said. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine if we can open an impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy said he spoke to Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, the top Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees, respectively, and said they had his full support in investigating the “collapse” of the border.

“The American public deserves more, deserves better and expects more in their government. Enough is enough. We will do whatever it takes,” he said.

The United States has been hit by a nearly two-year-long border crisis that saw more than 1.7 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021 and more than 2.3 million in fiscal year 2022. border in this month alone.

Separately, a federal judge recently ordered the government to end the use of the Title 42 public health order, which has been used to deport a majority of border migrants since March 2020. This has raised concerns an even bigger increase and more chaos as more migrants are released into the United States

Republicans have long hammered the Biden administration over its handling of the crisis, arguing that officials fueled the crisis by rolling back Trump-era policies and reducing domestic enforcement. The Biden administration has said the crisis extends across the hemisphere and called on Congress to act to fix broken US immigration laws.

“Members of Congress can do better than point fingers at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which have not been reviewed for over 40 years. years,” a DHS spokesperson said Wednesday. .

Republicans in July unveiled a number of policy proposals to secure the border that they said they would push forward if they take the House. Policies include ending the Trump-era border wall, expanding Title 42, modernizing technology and overhauling the asylum system.

“I think we’re going to be very aggressive, and I think the administration will have choices to make,” John Katko, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, told Fox in July. “Do they want to spin their wheels for two years and do nothing or do they want to work with the Republicans if the Republicans are in the majority and start doing some of the things that the Republicans want?“

In addition to his suggestion that several House committees will fire on all cylinders to investigate the crisis, McCarthy also said he intends to have hearings physically at the border, so Democrats can witness of the crisis at first hand.

Separately, Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan drew battle lines with the administration this week, sending a letter along with other lawmakers calling for “unfettered cooperation” from Mayorkas and other DHS officials to testify before the committee next year.

Republicans have called on DHS to prepare these officials to appear in person at committee hearings or provide transcribed interviews, threatening to “use mandatory procedure” if the department and its sub-agencies do not comply.

Also this week, Jordan, along with Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, sent a request for documents and information about a Venezuelan parole program that they say violates federal law.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is likely to face continued pressure from the right of his caucus on the issue if he doesn’t keep up the pressure on the administration on the issue of border security. Representative Andy Biggs, co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, expressed displeasure with McCarthy’s announcement.

“Mayorkas needs to be impeached. Period. No hesitation,” he said.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.