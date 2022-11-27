Revealed: Half of England’s police force fail to meet crime investigation standards | Police

According to the analysis of the Observer this raises questions about whether policing is fit for purpose.

The findings will put renewed pressure on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has told police chiefs she “expects” them to cut crime by 20%, including murder, without detail how, as part of its “back to basics approach”.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow Home Secretary, said: ‘These findings are a damning condemnation of 12 years of Conservative mismanagement by the Home Office.

“Their failed policies have left police departments overstretched and stretched thin, with another 6,000 fewer neighborhood cops, detective shortages and record-breaking charge rates, so more criminals are being let go, while victims and communities are abandoned.”

Richard Garside, director of the Center for Crime and Justice Studies, added: “Billions are being spent on a public service that seems to be malfunctioning.”

Of the 39 police forces in England, 29 have so far been inspected by the HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) under the new assessment regime. In terms of crime investigations, three strengths were rated as inadequate, 11 as requiring improvement, and eight as adequate. Only seven were judged good.

In terms of audience response, five were rated as insufficient and 12 as needing improvement, with only four rated as good.

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Center for Women’s Justice. Photography: REX/Shutterstock

The findings follow a flurry of negative publicity about police performance with responses to burglaries, robberies and robberies recently castigated for resulting in unacceptable charge rates.

“Even the Home Secretary had to admit that people don’t report assaults because they only get a crime number because the police are so overwhelmed,” Cooper said.

Garside added: “When the police appear unresponsive or indifferent, it corrodes public trust and fuels cynicism.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary is one of six forces currently under special measures, with the largest number of forces simultaneously under investigation.

The force was deemed inadequate last year to investigate crimes and respond to the public, with not all crimes recorded and officers sometimes taking days to attend incidents. HMIC said Gloucestershire’s results for domestic abuse cases were “particularly concerning”.

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Center for Women’s Justice, said: ‘If the police are called and do nothing, or are completely slow and sloppy or unhelpful in investigating something, then an abuser in a relationship will feel able to carry on without risk of sanction because nothing has been done.

She said the issue was not simply a question of resources. “It’s also an understanding of the issues, the lack of specialization. If you look at the response to domestic violence, there are issues with responding to calls, but what’s much more critical is how they respond.

Wiltshire Police are another force in special measures along with Britain’s largest police force, the scandal-engulfed Metropolitan Police, which was recently found to be inadequate to respond to the public and in need of improvements in the investigation of crimes. Wiltshire’s force was deemed inadequate to respond to the public and demand improvements in the investigation of crimes. HMIC found it to be below standard in every area of ​​policing it assessed.

In some cases, victim accounts were not collected for several weeks and CCTV evidence was lost due to delays in collection. Wiltshire Police say they are improving training and changing their approach to investigating neighborhood crime and better informing victims.

Another force under special measures is the Staffordshire Police, which has been deemed inadequate to investigate crimes and respond to the public. “We found that Staffordshire Police have a willing workforce and officers are doing their best to meet response times,” the HMIC report said. “However, we have found that sometimes there are not enough agents available to meet the demand. As a result, the force does not consistently respond to calls for service within its own target times, and our inspection revealed backlogs of calls requiring police presence.

“We found that due to these delays, the golden hour principles [that early action can secure material that would otherwise be lost] and the collection or preservation of forensic evidence is compromised. This may hamper any further investigation.

Chris Noble, Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police, said: “We have specific and clear plans to deliver the level of service our communities expect and deserve and we have already put a number of plans in place to improve our performance.”

He said the force had recruited additional staff to reduce wait times for 999 and 101 calls, and deployed more officers to local communities.

A Home Office spokesman said: ‘Our priority will always be to keep our citizens safe and we will not compromise on this.

“This year the police will receive up to £16.9billion in funding, an increase of £1.1billion from last year, to ensure that forces in England and the Wales have the resources they need to protect the public.”

The two Welsh police forces assessed so far under the new regime have been found to be adequate or good at responding to the public and investigating crime.