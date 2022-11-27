Runk wins a pair of 250+ games as EC dominates Burg

Lukas Runk propelled East Clinton to a big win over Williamsburg at the Batavia Bowl.

The boys’ victory gave East Clinton a sweep as the girls also won. On the girls’ side, Lily Beers had a streak of 289 (149, 140) while Leanna Wallace shot 222 (97, 125), Elizabeth Williams 174 (85, 89) and Serena Williams 160 (87, 73).

The Astros had two games of bakers 103 and 63.

On the boys’ side, Runk was on his mark with games 256 and 252 for a streak of 508 as East Clinton won the game 2,589-2,195.

Austin Alloy had a 214 game and a 380 streak for EC while Ricky Kempke had 177, 199 (376), Preston Behr 194, 163 (357), Brady Gaddis 152, 161 (313).

East Clinton had baker games of 203, 158, 156, 138.