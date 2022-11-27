Russian shelling kills 32 in Kherson, Ukraine since liberation, police say

Russian forces completed their withdrawal from the city of Kherson on 11 November. (Case)

At least 32 people in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine have been killed by Russian shelling since the withdrawal of pro-Moscow forces two weeks ago, Ukraine’s police chief said on Saturday.

Russian forces completed their withdrawal from the city of Kherson on November 11 after an occupation of almost nine months. They are now positioned on the east bank of the Dnipro, from where they regularly bombard the city.

“Daily Russian shelling destroys the city and kills peaceful local residents. In total, Russia has killed 32 civilians in the Kherson region since the disoccupation,” National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said in a Facebook post.

“Many people are evacuating to calmer parts of the country. But many residents are staying at home, and we need to provide them with as much security as possible,” he continued, saying the police were once again in service in the region.

Electricity in the city has been restored, a senior presidential official said earlier on Saturday.

Last week, a senior official said Ukraine would soon start evacuating people who want to leave the region.

Klymenko also said investigators recorded a total of 578 of what he described as war crimes committed by Russian troops and their accomplices in the region. Moscow regularly rejects allegations that its forces have abused civilians.

