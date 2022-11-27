Saudi fans show courage after World Cup loss to Poland – The Denver Post

By ISABEL DEBRE (Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as they faced Poland in their second World Cup game.

Despite being starkly disappointed with the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still enjoying their side’s unlikely victory over Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

“We will forget what happened today,” Ahmad al-Khalaf, a 35-year-old from the eastern region of al-Ahsa, said when asked about the defeat. “Of course we will beat (Mexico) in the next game like we beat Argentina before.”

The stadium was a sea of ​​green with stands filled with tens of thousands of Saudi fans, lured across the border by the lingering thrill of their country’s rare World Cup triumph. Men in dark green shirts and women in lime-colored abayas, their faces painted in the colors of the national flag, cheered every moment a Saudi player kicked the ball. When the Polish players made a move, boos thundered across the pitch.

Some fans speculated that the size and intensity of the crowd created pressure that hurt the team’s performance. But others reveled in the feeling of unity.

“The crowd was really magnificent,” said Malek al-Malki, 25, from the port city of Jeddah. “It’s clear that we suddenly believe more in our national team.”

Few predicted that the ultra-conservative Kingdom, the second-lowest ranked team at the World Cup, would be swept away in the wildest celebrations of the tournament so far. But the kingdom’s affection for the national team reflects the new, more nationalistic Saudi Arabia rising under powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The victory over Argentina sparked celebrations across the Arab world, from Cairo to Gaza City in a rare show of Arab unity.

That pride and patriotism was not dampened on Saturday, even as discouraged fans walked out of the stadium.

“This joy is eternal,” said Osama al-Jamal, a 22-year-old student who drove from Riyadh to see his team play.

