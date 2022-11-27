Saudi viewers angry over apparent World Cup streaming ban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatar-owned streaming service that was supposed to show matches in the kingdom.

The suspension stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which owns the rights to broadcast the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group.

Saudi Arabia-based subscribers who weren’t able to watch World Cup games flooded TOD TV’s Twitter account this week with refund requests and screenshots from the service’s website that read “Sorry, the requested page violates Ministry of Media regulations”.

In a post shared by subscribers, TOD TV apologized to viewers “for the temporary loss of service.”

“This is due to reasons beyond our control,” he said. “We appreciate our viewers having a premium user experience and are working to resume normal services as soon as possible.”

TOD TV, the Saudi Media Ministry and the Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qatar’s beIN group has been caught in the crosshairs of a bitter political dispute between Riyadh and Doha in recent years. In 2017, Saudi Arabia led a group of four Arab countries to impose a boycott on Qatar over its support for political Islamists, its ties to Iran and its funding of Al Jazeera, a news channel. satellite news that has sometimes harshly criticized other Gulf Arab governments.

During the boycott, beIN Sports lost its broadcast license in Saudi Arabia, and Saudi viewers lost their only way to watch football from Europe’s top leagues and top Asian competitions outside of pirated services. But last year, after Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar, beIN resumed service for the main Saudi market.

TOD TV is showing some of the games for free, including those of Saudi Arabia, but 42 games were only going to be available on the streaming service, which was apparently blocked just before the start of the tournament on November 20. Subscribers reported that they had been unable to access the service since the opening ceremony, during which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat a few seats away from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The story continues

Competition for revenue and millions of subscribers in the Middle East is heating up between regional streaming services, including the Shahid service operated by Saudi-based MBC Group.

The Saudi government is believed to hold a majority stake in MBC Group after a series of arrests in 2017 ordered by Prince Mohammed over corruption allegations that helped him centralize power in the kingdom.

___

AP World Cup coverage: and