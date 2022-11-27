Save us, Coach Prime! Can Deion Sanders close the talent gap between CU Buffs and Utah Utes?

BOULDER – “GOD BLESS AMERICAAAAA!”

Dave Ney wasn’t going to let the Buffs ruin his afternoon. Not this time. As CU defender Niko Reed made an interception towards Utah’s 1-yard line, Ney shouted at the sky and signaled for a touchdown, his right hand still clutching what was left of a Coors box.

“I like a competitive football team,” explained Ney, whose family had come from Golden and was the only soul left in Section 203 at halftime, where a 42-0 lead over Utah gave dared to stay loyal to CU.

“I don’t know much about the training part of football, but I can tell you that putting in the effort is what counts.”

Ney isn’t an expert, but after watching Utes tailback Ja’Quinden Jackson and Micah Bernard rush for a total of 208 yards on 22 carries in Saturday’s 63-21 laugh at Folsom Field, he’s about sure the Buffs are bad at all this football.

Can former Virginia and BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall clean up the mess?

Ney blinked.

Tom Herman, formerly of Texas and Houston?

Another wink.

Troy Walters, Illinois defensive coordinator?

Two flashes.

“I have no idea,” Ney replied, “who they are.”

Deion Sanders?

Dave’s face lit up.

“Now I know THIS guy!” ” he has answered.

And that’s the point, isn’t it?

CU needs Coach Prime more than Coach Prime needs CU. Since 2011, the Buffs have had four double-digit losing seasons — including the 1-11 dumpster fire of 2022 — and only one non-pandemic season of nine or more wins. CU has become to the Pac-12 what pre-Leipold Kansas was to the Big 12.

The league coaches graveyard. Where careers will die. Where hope is inevitably drowned by history or institutional sauce.

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman shook the CU community Saturday morning when he went on the air and said the Buffs had offered his football job to Sanders, the 55-year-old NFL legend who posted a record 26-5 at Jackson State. and made no secret that Prime is ready for his own Power Five round.

CU’s current roster responded by being ejected from the field, at home, in what will most likely be interim coach Mike Sanford’s last inclination in charge.

“In the end,” offered the likeable Sanford, who went 1-6 in the final seven weeks of the season. “We won the second half.

Sensational. Except you lost the first half, 42-0.

The Utes threw once, then scored on three consecutive hits to make it academic. The Buffs didn’t register a first down until 2:42 into the second quarter. With 10:08 to go, on a fourth-and-one at CU 45, Utah’s defenders got up before the snap and waved to their own fans, signaling more noise. In Boulder.

The Buffs took a timeout, then came back, lined up and… dove right down the line. Without profit.

“They need someone who can bring excitement, both on and off the court,” said Pat Girard of Lakewood, CU’s Class of 1990, who went 42-0. at 52-7. “It all starts with recruiting. So if they can bring in someone with a bit of enthusiasm, I would be all for that kind of coach.

Coach Prime convinced the nation’s top prospect of last year, Travis Hunter, to move from Deion’s alma mater, Florida State, to Sanders’ current employers, Jackson State.

Since 2018, according to 247Sports.com, Utah’s last five recruiting classes have included at least 17 different four-star prospects. During the same span, the Buffs caught six.

Add to that the continuity of the coaches, the strength of the staff and the infrastructure, and is it any wonder that we are getting scores of 63-21? Why have the Utes won six straight in the series? And 10 of the last 11?

“We want pities! Ney’s son, Josh, shouted as the stands continued to empty.

Josh, 20 year old CU class, would like a Coach Prime in Boulder. But it doesn’t count.

“I would be excited,” young Ney said, “(But) I think it’s unlikely because I think (South) Florida can pay more money.”

His freshman year, the Buffs landed in the Pac-12 Championship game. The last two seasons, he has witnessed five home wins. Five. Total.

“We need good recruiting,” Josh said.

Like the right time, Jackson broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run to make it Utes 48, CU 7.

“And going after people would help,” added Josh.

Yeah, a little.

“I don’t think CU is that crazy about football,” he continued. “The school focuses on other things. I think football is there, but I think there are also things that are important.

Should football be more important?

Josh nodded.

“That’s what’s difficult,” he continued. “Because I think the team that really cares makes a lot (of money) if we have a good football team. But the side that doesn’t understand, they don’t understand what that money brings. And how it improves the rest of the school.

Until CU lands Jimmies and Joes, it doesn’t matter who draws the Xs and Os.

“I mean, it’s a matter of recruiting,” added Girard. “It’s all about the transfer portal now. So a name like that brings so much recognition that it gives the program half a chance. But it’s still definitely an uphill battle.

“Shoot, let’s face it, when you’re in sports (FBS) and the programs work well, it brings a lot of other things to college.”

With that, CU’s Anthony Hankerson turned a tie into a 23-yard touchdown, the Buffs’ second of the day. Girard jumped up from his bleacher seat and clapped, then sat down with slumped shoulders.

“56-14,” he sighed with mock tenacity. “I have them where we want them.”

You want that, Coach Prime? Come and get it. But bring friends. Preferably those who know how to tackle.