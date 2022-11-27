Shouldn’t Heat turn its back on the energy of youth, even when whole? – Denver Post

Q: Ira, you mentioned that if Nikola Jovic stays in the rotation, Duncan Robinson might be the odd man out. But what about Haywood Highsmith or Jamal Cain? Both have been playing well lately. Don’t they deserve playing time? – Dude.

A: But you can’t play against everyone. That said, there’s something to be said for having an energizer on the bench, an aspect that Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain provide, as opposed to, say, what Duncan Robinson, Max Strus or Dewayne Dedmon bring. For now, the Heat’s absences have provided a forum. And maybe you are right in saying that such energy must also be taken into account.

Q: It was interesting to see Erik Spolestra admit that the fans want to see Bam Adebayo score 40 points per game. So the coach hears the noise. Fans know you need offense to win the Eastern Conference and the NBA Finals. Spoelstra went on to mention that he has never coached a player, who has so many responsibilities in a team – defending, picking picks, reading and covering spots on the floor. Would the Heat be better off trying to find someone who can be Bam (lightweight) on defense and get Bam into more open positions where he can show off his offense? If Spoelstra wants this team to go all the way, should he choose attack over defense for Bam, assuming he has a player who can replace Bam in defense? -Stuart.

A: Firstly, such a defensive option doesn’t exist, maybe on this side of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Draymond Green (for different reasons). So, no, the idea of ​​the Heat finding a Bam Lite probably ended when they realized Precious Achiuwa wasn’t that player. But for your biggest point, I agree that Bam might have so much to do that mustering the energy to also be a top man in attack might be asking too much. Then again, having Bam play more drop coverage on defense could be the first concession towards conserving that energy. He certainly did it all on Friday night against the Wizards.

Q: Ira, I realize Dewayne Dedmon is back, but why give up Orlando Robinson, a 22-year-old 7-footer who has played well in his limited opportunities? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.

A: It all comes down to the Heat’s reluctance to pay the luxury tax. Remember, a 15th spot on the standard roster is still available, but would put the Heat in the tax. With Orlando Robinson or Dru Smith, the Heat had the option of extending a contract that would not become guaranteed until January 10. But, again, it’s a question of the value of such a 15th man. With the Heat’s current injury status, perhaps that should have been considered given Udonis Haslem isn’t playing.

