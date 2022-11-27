Spa Worker Knows Unethical Owner Is All Wet

Holiday gifts lead to an abundance of angst
Dear Amy: I work for a small spa. Over the past eight years, my family and the owners’ family have become friends.

We have young children who play together.

The business owner recently confided that he and his wife broke the law by not paying employees a minimum hourly wage, in addition to customer time.

This has been happening for several years and I legally owe between $9,000 and $10,000 in back pay.

Although the owners made everything legit, they made no mention of paying me that money owed.

The other employees do not know that they are also owed money.

I spoke with a lawyer and even though by law I am owed the money, I will have to take the matter to court or try to settle.

I’m so torn. I feel betrayed by my boss/friend but somehow compelled to tell my colleagues about it. We also owe them money.

I’m not even sure I can stay friends or work for this company anymore.

I caught them lying to other employees.

Should I ask my bosses/friends for money?

