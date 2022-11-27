Spa Worker Knows Unethical Owner Is All Wet

Dear Amy: I work for a small spa. Over the past eight years, my family and the owners’ family have become friends.

We have young children who play together.

The business owner recently confided that he and his wife broke the law by not paying employees a minimum hourly wage, in addition to customer time.

This has been happening for several years and I legally owe between $9,000 and $10,000 in back pay.

Although the owners made everything legit, they made no mention of paying me that money owed.

The other employees do not know that they are also owed money.

I spoke with a lawyer and even though by law I am owed the money, I will have to take the matter to court or try to settle.

I’m so torn. I feel betrayed by my boss/friend but somehow compelled to tell my colleagues about it. We also owe them money.

I’m not even sure I can stay friends or work for this company anymore.

I caught them lying to other employees.

Should I ask my bosses/friends for money?

Should I notify other employees?

– Rubs me badly!

Dear wrong: You should pursue any back wages owed to you, following the advice of your attorney (a letter from the attorney may encourage business owners to avoid court and offer you a fair settlement).

You should assume your friendship is over and proactively seek a position at another company, in case you decide to part ways.

As for notifying other employees, your attorney’s letter to spa owners might include a sentence strongly suggesting that they take action to reinstate the back wages of all of their employees. Your attorney might decide to reach out to the other employees independently, rounding up a few extra clients and billable hours along the way.

Business owners should assume that all employees will know this. The spa’s own attorney will advise them on how to settle, manage penalties, and continue to stay in business, legitimately.

Dear Amy: Fifty-two years ago, my sister shared a secret with me on the condition that I not tell anyone.

She has five children, two with her first husband and three children with three different men (conceived while still married to her first husband).

I feel guilty for holding this secret and feel that my adult nieces and nephews have a basic right to know their truth.

Her fear of being disowned by her children once they know the truth shuts her up. Plus, she sees no reason to upset so many families.

Is this his secret to hide from his five adult children?

The letters I read in your column clearly indicate that eventually, with the prevalence of DNA testing, it is only a matter of time before this is revealed.

Is it my secret to tell?

Your thoughts?

“Not my secret?”

Not expensive: Knowing a secret does not make it “yours”. So this secret is not yours to share.

Yes, your sister’s adult children have a right to know their DNA heritage. Your sister is the person who should tell them.

She can either say it herself and hope to control the narrative, or wait for the inevitable DNA search to reveal the truth.

Keep in mind that if ANY of the three affected siblings (or their children) register on a DNA site, they could connect with other DNA relatives there (unknown half-siblings or their children, for example) and could begin the process of untangling this very tangled web.

You might be helpful to your sister if you offer to talk it over with her and assure her that you will provide her with ongoing emotional support.

Dear Amy: “To Tell or Not” questioned whether she should tell her future husband about her history of sexual abuse.

I didn’t work on my abuse story until after my abuser died, several years after I got married, and after the birth of my child.

I finally worked up the courage to tell my husband by writing a letter describing what had happened. His answer ? “I always knew there was something wrong with you.”

I was stunned. He never said anything positive.

It was the beginning of the end of our marriage.

If I had known he would have thought I was “flawed”, I probably never would have married him.

— learned too late

Dear scholar: I am really sorry. Thank you for offering your point of view.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)

