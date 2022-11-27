Spain inspired Germany; now La Roja can end their 2022 run

DOHA, Qatar — “It’s all on the line against Spain,” said German coach Hansi Flick. Lose at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday and his side will be knocked out before they even reach Game 3. It’s pretty dire and tends to have consequences, but it may not just be about their place at the World Cup; it may be even deeper. There is something about the encounters between these sides that shapes them. Defeat at the hands of Selection helped redefine Die Nationalmannschaft more than a decade ago; another here in Qatar and that identity could be subject to an inquisition.

“I was on the pitch in the Euro 2008 final and I just couldn’t get near the ball,” recalls Thomas Hitzlsperger. The former midfielder can laugh now; then, it was already difficult enough to breathe. “Besides being superior in tactics, I was also very slow, so not only did I not anticipate the passes, but even if I had, I would never get there,” he said. he declares. “We realize very quickly that they had found a way to totally surpass us, to have overloads everywhere. We understood that this team was on the way to being the best team in the world, but on the field it is hard, and you’re like, ‘Pfff, what are we going to do?’”

Follow them, as it turned out.

The turn had already started with Jurgen Klinsmann around the 2006 World Cup, but 2008 accelerated everything. Hitzlsperger recalls Joachim Low – who had been Klinsmann’s assistant before becoming head coach – was “in love” with Spanish football. Barcelona and the national team were conscious role models, the inspiration for cultural change.

“My last game was in 2010. They got rid of me just in time. They had to make sure I left so they could get better,” Hitzlsperger joked. “Spain was always the team they looked up to. Low used to say constantly: Keep the ball on the ground, keep the ball on the ground. If you go long it’s harder to control, you waste time German football used to focus on what you do without the ball, now it’s about thinking about what you do with it. [tactical] the background was 1990s Italy, but everything has changed.

“It wasn’t just about winning tournaments, our way of developing young talent has changed. Before, we went to tournaments and everything was based on the mentality. We will win because we are Germany. We had to play. Low loves Spanish football, keeping the ball, and they won the 2014 World Cup.” A new identity was forming.

Germany were built in the image of Spain, but the last time they met they were beaten 6-0 in Sevilla. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

On Friday in Doha, Spain coach Luis Enrique said: “Germany are the team that looks the most like Spain.”

It might not be quite that Spider-Man meme, the two identical superheroes pointing at each other, but it’s similar. “Germany are a team that attacks, that wants to be in the opponent’s half, that wants to control the game, to dominate it. In that sense, it’s the team that most resembles us. They have the same goals “, said Enrique. When those words were addressed to Flick, the German coach replied: “I can confirm that.”

“If you look at the system, with the two teams, it’s one against one in each position,” he added. “Spain have always played in a 4-3-3, like Barcelona, ​​and whoever their opponents are, they have their movements clear and automatic.”

Spaniard Dani Olmo, who plays his club football there with RB Leipzig, agrees: “Germany also wants to dominate. They want the ball. In that sense, they are like us. And Flick is a coach. who wants the ball. You saw that at Bayern Munich and a lot of national team players come from Bayern. They know what they want to do and they know us very well.”

Group E generalist O D L GD PLS 1 – Spain 1 1 0 0 +7 3 2 – Japan 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 – Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4-Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -seven 0 The first two countries qualify for the round of 16

Sometimes, however, the fear is that if you try to be something else, someone else, you will always fail. Germany were a team that always terrified Spain, based more on character than quality, the idea that they were a team that always competed – even if you didn’t always know how. Debates are now partly existential because they stand on the edge. What are they? Who are they? Are they missing something from themselves? Something else was changing; the focus on technical midfielders has changed the paradigm and the production chain; the centre-forwards were no longer rolling. Spain exposed them with a 6-0 win at Sevilla a year ago; now they could expose them to something much worse.

On some levels, this shouldn’t be seen as a crisis. Germany’s 2-1 loss to Japan in their opener in Qatar is just a loss and, for 60 minutes or more, Germany dominated. But then they started to unravel, and the defeat leaves them hanging. They also did not react properly when the Japanese came for them. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan complained that there were players who didn’t want the ball, who were hiding.

“It’s important that you have the courage to offer yourself for the ball,” Flick said – that was exactly the kind of line you hear Luis Enrique say. This conviction, this desire to play, to avoid the desire to be more direct, even to get rid of, is fundamental. It’s also incredibly tough when you’re under pressure, and Germany couldn’t be under more pressure.

“Of course they are under pressure because they have to win, but we know Germany are one of the best national teams in the world,” Olmo said. “You can’t knock them down after a game. It will be a final for them because they have to win to be in the next round. We have to focus on our journey, and if we win we will go through.”

For Spain, this journey is clear. For Germany, on the edge of the abyss, the doubts are naturally deeper. “We are in a shitty situation,” said Julian Brandt. Now they have to get out. In front of them, the team that showed them a way out before, their inspiration ready to play the role of executioner.