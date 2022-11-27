Sunday Bulletin Board: Take it from Carson: ‘I am thankful for hiludays because we get too selubrat.’

Out of the mouths of babes

ZOO LOU of St. Paul: “Subject: And a little child shall lead them.

“Once again, my faith in humanity has been restored after reading ‘What first-graders are thankful for in 2022′ in the Sunday Pioneer Press [11/20/2022].

“With so many negative things in the world, the wit, honesty and sincerity of these youngsters is an endless source of inspiration, hope and amusement. As the Bible says: ‘And a little child shall lead them.’

“Here are some of my favorite bits of wisdom from the soon-to-be-stewards of the Earth:

“‘I am thankful for bananas and earth because I love them!’ — Zakariya

“‘I am thankful for my home because it keeps me safe from thunder.’ — Milkoo

“‘I am thankful for hiludays because we get too selubrat.’ — Carson

“‘I am thankful for scool because I like to lern stuf.’ — Graham

“‘I am thankful for the Amarukin flag becaus it gives us luck.’ — Riley

“‘I am thankful for the earth, because we need the earth to be protected.’ — Adan

“‘I am thankful for rainbows because it rains and the sun is there.’ — Ivan

“‘I am thankful for dinosaurs because they are funny.’ — Gabriel

“‘I am thankful for God because he made us alive.’ — Mickella

“‘I am thankful for sharks. They recycle fish that are dead.’ — Micah

“‘I am thankful for all the fun, and peace, and my family. And turkey.’ — Teddy

“‘I am thankful for mistaks. Because they hellp you learn.’ — Octavia

“‘I am thankful for everything!’ — Evy

“Well, kids, you are getting off to a good start in life, and I know you’ll make us proud. Just work on that spelling, and I’m sure you’ll soon be mastering words like ‘antidisestablishmentarianism’ and ‘honorificabilitudinitatibus’!”

Our theater of seasons

GRANDMA PAULA: “In October, I climbed the trail from downtown Osceola up to the bluff overlooking the St. Croix River and the 243 Highway bridge that connects Minnesota and Wisconsin. Quite a view!”

Out of the mouths of babes (II)

BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject: Those classroom rules.

“The last few years, a preschool teacher in a local elementary school has asked her very young students to produce class rules, which she posted on her classroom wall.

“Some of the more creative were:

“Keep spit in your mouth.

“We should not fly planes.

“Only run outside.

“Keep your pants on.

“This year the teacher has a kindergarten class at a different school. I asked her to send me a few of this year’s rules. Her reply was a bit surprising. She asked her ‘older’ students for their classroom rules, but not one of them suggested a creative one.

“Maybe these kids have become much more sophisticated and intellectual. Who knows?”

The simple pleasures

LOLA: “A simple pleasure: when you get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and you get back to bed and the sheets are still warm — and dry!”

The highfalutin bemusements

KATHY S. of St. Paul reports: “Occasionally I send comments to a legislator. I usually get an answer, but the one I got today takes the cake. It starts with: ‘Thank you for taking the time to write to my office about your thoughts and opinions.’ And ends with: ‘I hope you will contact me again about matters of concern to you.”

“Nowhere in between does it mention which of two issues I wrote about, and I don’t remember. But this answer makes me feel so very special.

“Luckily, no trees died so the legislator and I could have this meaningful exchange of information.”

Then & Now . . . Leading to: The great comebacks

JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “Subject: It’s only money!

“St. Paul Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard recently received a new contract which included a 23 percent increase in salary and retirement compensation. Far be it from me to object to a raise of over $58,000, but I do note such increases since I am paying part of his freight.

“I worked for Hennepin County in the ’70s and ’80s. On a regular basis, the Hennepin County Board would struggle to balance the budget. The negotiations one year proved to be even more difficult than usual, and the anticipated pay increases were delayed. Finally a memo from the board was posted on the bulletin board in our department. It stated that the increase in salaries for the coming budget term would be one-half of one percent.

“One of the wags in the department added a note on the bottom of the memo: ‘San Tropez, here I come!’”

The verbing of America

From BOB WOOLLEY: “Yesterday I was visiting a friend in the locked area of a mental-health facility. Exiting requires a staff person to swipe his or her ID badge over a sensor to unlock the door. When I told a nurse that I was ready to leave, she said: ‘OK, I’ll badge you out.’”

BULLETIN BOARD MUSES: Badge-out? Badge-out?! We don’t want no badge-out! You don’t need no badge-out! You don’t have to do us any stinking badge-out!

Where have you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?

FRIENDLY BOB of Fridley: “Subject: Mixed metaphors.

“The college football game between Nebraska and Michigan featured some interesting plays, but I think sometimes the commentators (or whatever they are called these days) get a little TOO into things.

“Michigan was driving for yet another score, and the pass receiver made a great move on the sideline to get away from the defense and streak for the end zone. Unfortunately for him, there were still some defenders blocking the way, so he tried to extend the ball across the goal line. Oopsies! He lost control of the ball, and it went skittering toward the back of the end zone. Several large Nebraska players and some even larger Michigan ones all went after the ball in a super scrum. The ball squirted out of the pile and almost went over the end line, which would have resulted in a touchback, with the ball going over to the Cornhuskers. But a large Michigan paw came out of the pile and corralled the ball in the nick of time. Very close, but ‘after further review,’ Michigan was awarded a touchdown.

“One of the ex-jocks calling the game observed that the Michigan player had ‘saved the bell.’ Well, that’s pretty close. Saved the day . . . saved by the bell . . . whatever.”

The Literallyists

THE WORDSMITH writes: “Michael Osterholm is a Minnesota treasure. He was the state’s head epidemiologist for many years, and now presides over the U of M’s Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP). Since the start of the pandemic, he has hosted a weekly podcast with scientific updates on the state of COVID domestically and abroad. I’ve found it to be an enormously valuable source of reliable information. But he does occasionally have trouble coming up with exactly the right words to express his thoughts.

“In the latest episode, he mentioned an award he recently received for his lifetime of service. In his usual humble way, he wanted to share the credit — but it didn’t quite come out right: ‘Anyone who knows me knows very well that I literally stand on the shoulders of my colleagues here at CIDRAP.’

“I’d like to see video of that, please.”

There’s nothin’ like a simile!

THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “Steve Rushin’s article in a recent issue of Sports Illustrated focuses on the children of major-league baseball players.

“In this excerpt, Rushin focuses on Billy Martin’s son, Billy Joe: ‘Billy Joe sat enraptured in the dark room, as if in a movie theater, a boy literally looking up to bartenders and ballplayers, in the only childhood that he knew, which was the world of Major League Baseball. He was belt-high, like a bad fastball, but spending his summers with the Bronx Zoo Yankees.’”

BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: Like a bad fastball, huh? How high (or low) do you suppose a bad simile is?

You are what you read?

SEMI-LEGEND reports: “Subject: Add this to my pull list?

“I’ve been reading comix for years and make regular forays to the Source, the comix shop in Roseville, where I recently picked up issue No. 1837 of Comic Shop News.

“Reading summaries of current issues, I realize I’m not up on the latest: ‘Snow White Zombie Apocalypse #1.’ What awaits? Says here: ‘the lovable but philandering Prince Charming’ and ‘his tough-as-nails paramour Rapunzel.’ We’ll have to look out as ‘the denizens of Grimm’s Fairy Tales rise from their graves to devour the flesh of the living.’

“Can’t wait for the Disney version.”

Band Name of the Day: The Grimm Zombies