taipei: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as leader of the ruling Democratic People’s Party (DPP) after her poor performance in Saturday’s local elections. The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) won major races in yesterday’s elections, including in the capital Taipei.

The election has drawn international attention as Taiwan has emerged as a more prominent geopolitical flashpoint between the United States and China. President Tsai had framed the election as a vote for democracy amid tensions with China.

While speaking to reporters, Tsai, who will continue as the self-governing island’s president, said, “The election results were not as expected…I should take full responsibility and therefore, I am stepping down. immediately as Chairman of the DPP”.

The election of local councils and city mayors has theoretically focused on national issues such as crime, welfare, housing, energy, and elected officials will not have a say in politics of Taiwan regarding China.

During election campaigns, Tsai and his government officials had urged voters to use these elections to stand up for democracy and send a message to Beijing that the island would not bow to them.

Voters also reportedly rejected lowering the voting age from 20 to 18 in a referendum held alongside the elections. The Chinese government sees Taiwan as a pivotal province that will eventually become part of the country, given its “One China” policy.

China-Taiwan tensions

The Republic of China (ROC) government was established in exile when the Kuomintang administration, after losing the Chinese Civil War, retreated to the island of Taiwan. The People’s Republic of China was founded on the Chinese mainland by the Communist Party of China (CCP).

Taiwan has enjoyed de facto independence since the end of the civil war and the CCP has never held power there. Taiwan has grown into a thriving democracy with free elections and media since the end of the decades-long martial law era in the 1980s.

Today, less than 15 foreign governments recognize the ROC (Taiwan) as a country. This change in formal ties between the ROC and Beijing began in the 1970s.

In recent years, under Xi’s leadership, China has sent many warplanes to Taiwan in “grey area” activities, which are close to combat but not up to war level. In order to prevent China led by Xi Jinping, Taiwan is currently trying to modernize its army and buy significant quantities of military equipment and weapons from the United States.

