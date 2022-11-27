Teen smugglers lead Texas police in high-speed chase after illegal immigrants were freed from vehicle

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after one of the boys led highway troopers on a high-speed vehicle chase in South Texas, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger were apprehended, and each now faces charges for transporting a group of illegal immigrants to Hidalgo County. .

On Nov. 22, the driver of a Chevy SUV led troopers in a high-speed chase down US 281, police said.

Dashcam footage shows that during the chase, the SUV came to a halt and a group of illegal immigrants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot into the wilderness. A DPS soldier was able to arrest an illegal immigrant from Mexico, the department said.

NEW YORK MAN TRANSLATING 4 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LEADS TEXAS OFFICERS ON HIGH SPEED HUNT, FLEE ON FOOT

TEXAS DPS TROOPERS STOP HUMAN CONTRABAND OPERATIONS IN 2 SEPARATE TRAFFIC STOPS LAST WEEKEND

Meanwhile, the driver sped down the highway. A soldier was able to use a tire deflation device to disable the fleeing vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.

Troopers then gave chase as the driver fled on foot, jumped over a ranch fence and attempted to escape into brush. The 16-year-old was chased and arrested by the police.

Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone wrong

A 15-year-old passenger then emerged from the brush and surrendered to state troopers, DPS said.

The two minors were charged with human trafficking and escape. They were transported to a juvenile detention center, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We continue to see an increase in human smuggling events along the southern border involving young drivers. Criminal smuggling organizations are recruiting underage drivers through the use of social media platforms. This is particularly dangerous not only for the minors involved, but also for those trafficked for profit,” Texas Highway Patrol Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a statement.

“As part of Operation Lone Star, Governor Abbott implemented and directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase commercial vehicle safety inspections to ensure commercial drivers are following state regulations. and federal and enhance public safety. Commercial vehicles are often used for human trafficking, while criminal organizations use commercial vehicles to blend in with the legitimate trucking industry,” Olivarez added.