Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Football Prediction, Odds

The 2022 college football regular season is coming to an end with a host of rivalry games taking place throughout the holiday weekend.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the biggest stories in college football this season. The Vols got off to an 8-0 start and were ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation heading into a Nov. 5 clash with Georgia. Tennessee was back on the national stage, and with a victory over the Bulldogs, they would almost secure a spot in the college football playoffs.

The Volunteers would lose that SEC heavyweight battle, 27-13, but kept their college football playoff hopes alive with a win over Missouri the following week.

Unfortunately, the dream then ended in a nasty 63-38 loss to South Carolina. To make matters worse, the Vols also lost Heisman quarterback and prospect Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

Now, after all that, the Volunteers will have to prepare for a season finale against their interstate rival, Vanderbilt (5-6).

And while Tennessee has very little to play, Vandy has a chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. For a program that was 0-9 two seasons ago and has won five in the past three previous campaigns combined, getting a post-season game is a big deal.

But it’s not just the situational situation that makes Vanderbilt a live underdog in this game. There are also a few styling edges that make the Commodores worth a look.

With Tennessee’s offense playing at a blistering pace, Vanderbilt is one of the slowest units in the nation. The Commodores are averaging 28.2 seconds per game, which ranks them as the 102nd-fasted offense in college football. Also, both of these teams are running the ball at an above average clip, and that can only work with Hooker on the sidelines for the Vols.

The clock should be ticking in this contest, which is always a good thing when you get that many points.

And that rushing attack plays to Vanderbilt’s strength in defense. While the Commodores struggle to defend the pass, they are above average on the field and should be able to take on Tennessee in the trenches for the most part. This will be a key battle with the Vols likely to get more rushed given the quarterback’s injuries.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel Getty Images

Offensively, the Commodores don’t do anything that’s going to jump off the page, but they’re pretty decent at finishing drives — they rank 52nd overall in this metric — so you know they’re relatively reliable at getting points when they pass the ball over the opponent’s 40-yard line.

The Tennessee Volunteers have proven to be one of the best teams in college football this season, but all that momentum is now out the window as the Vols limp into bowl season. A motivated Vanderbilt team looking to get to their first bowling game since 2018 is a tough game, especially when you score that many runs.

Support the Commodores at +14 to keep this thing close and maybe upset on Saturday.

Tennessee Pick vs. Vanderbilt: Commodores +14