The Broncos are a mess and the buck stops with GM George Paton’s office

The Broncos are the mess GM George Paton created, under the mistaken impression that hugs equal to team leadership and chemistry can be bought.

From hiring coach Nathaniel Hackett, who does nothing right except letting players skip Thanksgiving practice, to prematurely handing quarterback Russell Wilson a $245 million contract extension before from throwing a pass that mattered to Denver, Paton made major mistakes that pushed a long-suffering franchise deeper into a losing cycle.

And know the crazy part? In a team that talks about responsibility but rarely takes responsibility for bad football, it’s been left to Melvin Gordon to speak the inconvenient truth.

Gordon, a fumble-prone running back who had nothing to do with being a member of the Broncos this season, sees the problem with that team more clearly than Paton.

“We have to find a way to play with more heart for each other,” Gordon said in a dark Denver locker room after a disheartening 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gordon was throwing a pity party for himself as sad as Denver’s 3-7 record. His last costly Las Vegas goal-line fumble, the one that ultimately kicked him out of the team less than 24 hours later, wasn’t the main reason Gordon was so bad for the Broncos and Paton a was stupid to bring him back to the team on a one-year deal with a base salary of $2.5 million.

It’s crazy to pay so much money for a self-centered athlete whose attitude above all else wasn’t worth a couple cents. Although Gordon’s fumble was the turning point in a game the Broncos led 10-0 to the Raiders, he spoke of the mistake with self-pity rather than taking responsibility for a another inexcusable defeat. “I’m not going to put that burden on my back,” Gordon said. “It just stinks because I got pulled from the game.”

What Paton has built here is a culture of me, me, me. He’s a scout by training, adept at identifying all the measurable metrics that make a hot draft prospect, but Paton is too often blind to the crucial nuances that bind a winning team together.

Acquiring Wilson in a trade so expensive the Broncos couldn’t afford to be a failure was a valid bet, even with the 20/20 hindsight that revealed Wilson was a quarterback who can’t find receivers. open and seems afraid of running out of trouble.

But that’s where the Broncos got it wrong. They not only paid a king’s ransom for Wilson, they crowned him monarch of Broncos country before he did anything to deserve such complete power. The team gave him a private office. Hackett treated him with the deference of a little brother rather than a coach worthy of respect. And, worst of all, Paton was hired by agent Mark Rodgers on a deal that now looks like a solid gold albatross hanging from the franchise’s neck.

The Broncos are not a team. They are the stronghold of the Great and Powerful RW3, a relationship that doesn’t work if the Emperor has no clothes.

While drafting cornerback Pat Surtain II was a smart move in the 2021 NFL Draft, Paton has botched major decisions since, including the inexplicable five-year, $70 million deal given to Randy Gregory, a 30-year-old outside linebacker with 18.5 career sacks and a long history of being unable to stay on the field.

Hackett may preach accountability, but if the highest paid players on the team aren’t making their money, it undermines the idea that winning together matters more than getting paid.

Loss after loss, the bewildered looks in downcast eyes across the Denver locker room scream that these players don’t really have a clue how to win at the NFL level.

“It’s not to sound like a broken record,” security Justin Simmons says repeatedly, “but everyone wants to point blame. Blame is everywhere.

Gordon’s parting shot on the last day he wore a Broncos uniform rings uncomfortably true. “Mentally, too many things get in the way of our identity as players,” he said. “And we have great players.”

What Paton has gathered is a talent that Hackett is unable to turn into a selfless and successful unit. While that makes Hackett the bad coach for the Broncos, he’s also stuck with too many bad guys to break that seven-year cycle of losing Denver.

Saying goodbye to Hackett, a good guy in over his head as an NFL coach, seems like a no-brainer. But all the real tough questions about the ownership that spent $4.65 billion on this football franchise should be left in the inbox on the desk of Paton, who made this mess.