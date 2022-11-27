The cashier at the Chevron gas station in Antioch was shot and killed; 2 linked suspects are still at large, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) — Antioch Police are looking for two suspects linked to a fatal robbery at a Chevron gas station early Saturday morning. Neighbors say they heard the gunshots.

“It was madness! Last night, I heard gunshots,” says a resident of the neighborhood, who did not want to be identified. “I’ve only lived here since April. It makes me wonder if I made the right choice to even move here to Antioch?”

A mother of young children, she says she left Oakland, hoping Antioch would be a safer place to raise her children.

“It’s just scary. I literally come to this gas station every day. To hear that person I was saying hello to and find out that he’s passed away? It’s scary. He had young children. Young children” , she said. said.

Antioch police say they received a 911 call just after 2 a.m. at the Chevron located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, just off Highway 4. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 36-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Police believe it was likely a failed robbery.

“There was surveillance video of the incident, which captured two male suspects wearing dark clothing, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. They have not been apprehended at this time,” Officer Ashley said. Crandell.

“I saw (the victim) several times. I only spoke to him (to buy) gasoline, but I feel bad,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, who lives a few blocks away.

Gonzalez says it’s a tough part of town, especially late at night.

“People come at night, buy drugs,” Gonzalez said, adding that he thinks the area needs more police presence.

“I’m scared to walk into this neighborhood. So, I’m not surprised. I’m shocked that someone was killed. But, I’m not too surprised,” said Traci Stubbe, who grew up in Antioch.

Stubbe thinks crime is on the rise in the city. She, too, thinks more police patrols in the area late at night would help residents feel safer.

“I’m scared. I’m angry that this is happening, and nothing is being done about it because it just keeps getting worse,” Stubbe said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at [email protected], (925) 779-6890.