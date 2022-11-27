The children of deceased Rangers legend Rod Gilbert and their mother-in-law fight over his will

The two children of late New York Rangers icon Rod Gilbert are in a bitter battle with their stepmother over his will, with the children claiming she manipulated him on his deathbed for the robbed of their $1 million legacy and their hockey memorabilia.

Rod Gilbert, who spent his entire 18-year career in a starring role for Rangers from 1960 to 1978, died aged 80 after a battle with cancer in August last year.

Chantal Pine, 47, and Justin Gilbert, 45, claim their stepmother Judith Gilbert, 76, visited their father on his deathbed to have them removed from their inheritance, the New York Post reported.

The kids said they also wanted to own a 40-square-inch screen print on canvas of Gilbert by famed pop artist Andy Warhol.

Pine asked the court to remove Judith as co-executor on the grounds that she is ‘unfit’ and has engaged in ‘misconduct, including dishonesty’.

Judith has denied being involved in changing her husband’s will – saying she has every intention of giving the children what they want

The charismatic Montreal-raised NHL player had his will admitted in January, hid his daughter and Judith named executors, according to court filings.

Less than a month before the hockey great’s death, Judith claims he “signed a letter dated July 26, 2021” in which he “rescinded his bequest by giving all of his hockey memorabilia to his children and grandchildren. “.

According to this letter, Gilbert offered ‘all [his] right, title and interest in and to all sports memorabilia” to his wife.

Court documents revealed that Gilbert and Judith also sold their Sag Harbor mansion for $6.1 million on August 10, 2021, just nine days before her death.

“Friends close to [Rod Gilbert] are prepared to testify that the deceased communicated to them his intention to use his share of the proceeds from the sale of this property to fund the $1 million bequest…to his children,’ Pine’s petition read.

“Judith improbably asserts that the assets of Rod’s estate are insufficient to satisfy either of the bequests he made to his children.”

Pine said she thought her father would have been “upset about the whole thing” and that she didn’t want to air the family feud, but felt she had no choice.

The children want to own his hockey memorabilia and a portrait of Gilbert by famous pop artist Andy Warhol (pictured)

Gilbert married Judith in 1991, in a ceremony led by New York Mayor David Dinkins.

His 1974 marriage to his first wife, Judy Preston, ended in divorce, but produced Chantal and Justin.

The eight-time NHL star was one of 10 athletes featured in Warhol’s 1979 series, which included Muhammad Ali, OJ Simpson, Chris Evert, Tom Seaver and Pele.

Pine told the New York Post that she thinks her dad would have been “upset about it all.”

“Based on my father’s incredible career, position and reputation in New York, he and Judy have built two successful businesses together,” Pine said.

“Dad wanted to leave his memorabilia plus a small percentage of his assets and his income from businesses to my brother and I and our children… with the balance of his wealth going to Judy. I’m sure my dad would be very upset about all of this.

Her lawyer, Robert Piliero, said “the last thing Chantal and Justin wanted was to fight” with their mother-in-law.

Gilbert is the Rangers’ all-time leader in goals at 406 and points at 1,021 and the first NHL player to have his jersey, No. 7, retired at Madison Square Garden

The only thing that could rival the love we have for Rod Gilbert is the love Rod Gilbert had for all Rangers fans. To the greatest Ranger of all: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/u1xFL6gHKv — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 23, 2021

“For their dad’s sake, they really didn’t want to do the family laundry in public,” he said.

“But all of our efforts to get information from Judy’s lawyers or to discuss a way to avoid litigation have been ignored or rejected.

“It’s sad, really, and such a disservice to Rod’s memory that Judy treats her children this way.”

Judith Gilbert denied the allegations in the court filing, saying she had nothing to do with the changes made to her husband’s will.

She noted that her intention was always to give Chantal and Justin all of Gilbert’s memorabilia used in the game, such as “his jersey, his skates, his sticks” and Warhol’s coin.

‘They should have it. Because Rod would like them to have it,” Judith said.

‘This [petition] is smearing Rod because he would never do anything to hurt me or his kids.

Judith Gilbert, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, said she was heartbroken by the estrangement of Chantal, whom she considers her own daughter.

“She’s a girl I lost, I really, really love her,” she said.

Judith’s lawyer, however, took a swipe at her stepchildren.

“This is an attempt to extort money from Rod’s wife by his children from another marriage who only care about lining their pockets and not about Rod’s inheritance,” he said. said Errol Margolin.

“Rod changed his will and I have the text of that communication with his lawyer.

“He did this long before his death and before making substantial cash gifts to his children and grandchildren before his death.”