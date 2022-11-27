The Seido Japanese Knife Set of Eight is $70, up from $430

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Whether you’re a beginner hobby cook or a kitchen professional who is auditioning to become a Masterchef champion, you know the importance of having quality knives in the kitchen. From carving Thanksgiving turkeys to chopping garlic cloves, whipping meals can be laborious without the aid of sharp blades.

Professional chefs would tell you that each knife must be selected and purchased individually, but if you want to solve all of these issues (pun intended), going with an organized set like the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set is the way to go. Not only does it feature eight blades that you would need for every stage of cooking, but it also comes in a gift box, which also makes it a great holiday gift for your foodie friends. For today only $70 – no additional coupon needed.

If you’re not too familiar with Japanese knives, they’re generally lighter and more ergonomic than their Western counterparts. They also have thinner and harder steel, making them able to hold an edge much longer. These Seido knives fit that description, designed to strike an excellent balance between sharp edge retention and durability with high carbon stainless steel. They also feature a 15 degree angle for a cleaner rake face and clean, even cuts.

This particular set includes eight distinct blades, including a classic all-purpose chef’s knife, a flexible slicing knife, a bread knife with a sharp, serrated edge, a cleaver for chopping bones and tough meat, a boning knife with a curved blade for cutting meat from bones and a multifunctional paring knife. It also comes with two santoku knives, a 5 inch one for chopping fruits and vegetables and a 7 inch version for making the finest cuts. All of these knives are stored in a gift box, perfect for gifting to friends and family – or yourself.

Verified buyer Sterling Goodard was thrilled, described this knife set as a “very nice set” with “knives that are ‘sharp and beautiful’. They also said the blades “fit the knife very well. hand and are easy to use”.

These knives are truly a cut above the rest. Normally retailing for $429, you can pick up the set for just $70 today only. Hurry before the offer ends!

Prices subject to change.