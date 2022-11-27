The week in business: buyers open their wallets

What’s new? (Nov 20-26)

A holiday season in the age of inflation

Bank account a little leaner than usual after Thanksgiving? It’s not entirely surprising. Those who had the classic dishes on the table Thursday – turkey, gravy, stuffing, potatoes and, of course, lots of butter in almost everything – paid up to 41% more for their dinner this year than last. last. But many dug deeper into their wallets on Friday, kicking off a holiday shopping season that costs billions of dollars. As inflation has climbed, only recently showing signs of moderating, interest rates have risen and pandemic fears have largely waned, retailers have struggled to keep up with changing consumer habits. consumers. Some have managed to introduce holiday items in late summer and early fall and roll out more early discounts.

Upheaval at Disney

In a surprising move, Disney on Sunday evening fired its chief executive, Bob Chapek, and announced the return of his predecessor, Robert A. Iger, who left the company late last year after leading it for 15 years old. growth and profits. But that streak of good fortune ended with Mr. Chapek: in the last quarter, Disney posted losses of $1.5 billion, below analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings per share, almost without precedent for Disney. Mr Iger has signed a two-year contract and will remain the chief executive until the end of 2024, during which time the Disney board hopes he can get the company back on track and form a successor. . Investors cheered the decision, sending Disney shares soaring on Monday morning – although share prices are still down more than a third this year.

Quick consequences for Ticketmaster

When Ticketmaster’s site descended into chaos after sales opened for Taylor Swift’s concerts, it quickly became clear that the problem was not solely the result of Ms Swift’s immense popularity. The Justice Department had previously opened an investigation into the owner of the ticketing company, Live Nation Entertainment, seeking to determine whether it was essentially acting as a monopoly in the multibillion-dollar live music industry. The company is also under intense scrutiny from lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, which will hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Live Nation said it “takes its responsibilities under antitrust laws seriously and does not engage in behavior that could warrant antitrust litigation.”

And after? (27 Nov-3 Dec)

The latest jobs news

The November jobs report is expected to show a further slowdown in job growth, approaching the Federal Reserve’s target of less than 100,000 jobs added each month. This kind of moderation would allay central bankers’ fears about wage growth and a subsequent wage-price spiral, which can occur when higher wages help drive up prices, leading to further wage increases. It would also indicate that the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy with higher interest rates are starting to bear fruit. But the latest figures are still likely to be far from that goal. Last month, employers added 261,000 jobs, suggesting the labor market has held up in the face of Fed officials’ efforts. And while layoffs have swept across the tech sector, they have generally remained low. The number of job vacancies remains high, with around 1.7 people unemployed for every job available, close to the highest proportion on record.